Allison Keating: Embrace the power of acceptance

The new year is a time when many feel pressured to change who they are and how they feel. The practice of acceptance is key to developing a compassionate view of ourselves, as we are right now

In acknowledging without judgment what is there, your feelings will soften after the initial discomfort. Getty Images/iStockphoto Expand

In acknowledging without judgment what is there, your feelings will soften after the initial discomfort. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Allison Keating

“Acceptance”. I wonder how that word makes you feel?

Take a moment and see what thoughts come to mind.

