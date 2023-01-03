Allison Keating: Embrace the power of acceptance

“Acceptance”. I wonder how that word makes you feel?

Take a moment and see what thoughts come to mind.

“Don’t accept that,” others may say, implying that you are giving up or failing.

“How can you accept that?” may be a luxury most didn’t have a choice over, as life presents situations and events that are outside of their control, are deeply painful, upsetting, and leave their head and heart reeling in its wake.

The question isn’t: “How can you accept that?” It is because you had no choice, and now you have the double frustration of not only being on the receiving end of external unsolicited advice — it is now coupled with your own internal battle as you berate yourself for feeling the way you do.

How can you go about accepting what is unacceptable to you?

This can be the final blow straight to the stomach, the one that leaves you winded and gasping for air.

Psychological acceptance, and the practice of such, asks a lot of the participants who most likely didn’t want what happened to have happened in the first place. There is nothing easy in acceptance, but nor is there in resisting or experiential avoidance. I often say to clients: “both options are hard, but choose your hard.” I will open this further for an exploration of what both look like.

The reality of the practice of acceptance in the cold light of day isn’t as simple as you may have been led to believe, which I feel compounds more distress and distance from yourself that you aren’t managing or coping well. “I shouldn’t feel this way — so many people have it way worse than I do.”

And so a cycle of suppress, repress, repeat ensues.

Late one evening whilst sitting in the window seat in college, I came across and read in one sitting a book that changed my life from the moment I read it. I had a psychology exam the next day and this book had nothing to do with the subject that was about to be tested, but it didn’t deter me as I was utterly engrossed.

I’m sure many of you have heard of Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor Frankl, but as a starting point on how to get a handle on deriving meaning from suffering, this is a book I would highly recommend.

This was Frankl’s lived experience within a concentration camp, not theoretical musings with a nice cup of coffee nearby. You may have heard this line quoted many times but to live it, is a completely different experience: “Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.”

People may have found unexpected space in their lives throughout the various lockdowns. For some it was like a jolting screech on the brakes and the subsequent results and experiences varied immensely for people. From my perspective on the couch, this time of unexpected pause opened a space for reflection for many that was intensely difficult and triggering.

Being relentlessly busy has created a net within which many are struggling. Never having a moment to pause or process has disconnected us from ourselves. Often, the cause driving this experiential avoidance is the fear of being with painful or difficult emotions. To avoid this, we fill up any spare moment to distract ourselves from pain. It makes sense if you think about it — you naturally would pull your hand away from a hot cooker, so emotionally we do the same.

Unfortunately, the pain won’t disappear, and by engaging in experiential avoidance, the short-term avoidance will lead to heightened long-term pain. It’s radical to practice acceptance when you are encouraged to numb out. Numbing pain makes sense, but staying numb isn’t the answer either. We are bombarded with messages at this time of year to change everything — often in a completely unrealistic way which will leave you feeling like you can’t do that well either. It seems odd to gently ask you to become open to walking towards and sitting with distressing internal experiences, from your thoughts to your emotions, and just allowing them to be there. There is no quick fix — no three steps to eradicate pain, grief, or anxiety. It is a challenge like nothing you’ve experienced before, because you will do anything to avoid what is already there. Also, who told you or showed you how to actually do this? Remembering that this is new to you is so important. Give yourself a break.

The incredible and transformative paradoxical part of this is that, in acknowledging without judgment what is there, your feelings will soften after the initial discomfort. When you hear therapists talking about “holding space,” this is a description of what happens in therapy. After 20 years of being humbly allowed to be present with someone as they sit in agony, with tears that start from their toes, I have learned that it is by bearing witness to your truth that you will ultimately find the peace, control, and freedom we all hope for.

Is it easy? Absolutely not, but experiential avoidance is also exceptionally hard and will bring with it a host of issues to contend with. You may find yourself withdrawing more, doubting yourself, or feeling at odds with yourself and others. You may question who you really are. A sense of dread and fear can invade your every thought, and your ability to rest and be still will be notably absent.

At this time of year, a lot of quick fixes are nosily hammered home. May I offer some effective and compassionate directions to help you feel less lost? They may seem so straightforward that they aren’t worth noting, but this is radical acceptance in practice.

Make space in your life to think, to process, to heal. The time this takes isn’t the main element — the path to a more peaceful existence is within your consistency and willingness to practice, notice, be aware and grant yourself permission to develop into a person who feels comfortable in your own skin.

Peace is an internal job; it won’t be on a continuum, as life will continue to throw the hard balls your way. The goal isn’t to perfect: it is to practice. It is to place your hand on your heart, and breathe and acknowledge what is there. It is to bring truth to the situation as it is and not as you want it to be. It will be a continuous work in progress, but wouldn’t it be so good — in fact, radical — to actively bring warmth and kindness to how you are, right now? Wishing you a gentle New Year.