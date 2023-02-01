| 6.5°C Dublin

Alison Curtis: ‘I don’t want Botox or fillers, but I still want to slow things down a bit. So I tried microneedling’

DJ Alison Curtis talks about positive ageing role models, what the options are and finding the best version of your real age

Today FM DJ Alison Curtis and with her daughter Joan. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Botox is still one of the most requested treatments. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Alison Curtis

I am a human — a human woman who has not grown up in a bubble and therefore, like lots of other women, I don’t want to look like I am getting older. I’ve been told by everyone — TV, magazines, movies, social media — that ageing is a bad thing to do. Which is odd really, because the reality of life is that those of us who are lucky enough to grow old, are naturally going to change in appearance. And why, oh why, is this seen so widely in a negative light?

As a collective, we have yet to reach an agreement whereby a mature face is an acceptable reality for women like it is for men. , In my mid forties, I am self-conscious of the lines that have developed in my face. I get super excited when someone thinks I am younger than I am, and I have been guilty of spending a fortune on lotions and potions for the last 15 years or so.

