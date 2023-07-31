Aimee Connolly on her scoliosis: My spine had 70-degree curvature – surgery was non-negotiable
Beauty entrepreneur Aimee Connolly was diagnosed with scoliosis at the age of 13. She explains how the condition worsened, and the corrective surgery that enabled her to live a full and active life
For teenage girls undergoing growth spurts in secondary school, the scoliosis test is just part of the Physical Education curriculum. Many of us remember being asked to bend over while the teacher checked our backs, and that’s still done today to make sure there aren’t any curves or bends in a growing spine.