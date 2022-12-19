| 13.4°C Dublin

A gut feeling told me to have a smear test – and although it left me shaken and sobbing, I’m so glad I did

Stock image. Photo: Getty Images

Stock image. Photo: Getty Images

Stock image. Photo: Getty Images

Stock image. Photo: Getty Images

Alice Murphy

It’s almost impossible to describe a gut feeling. Yet we’ve all felt it – that gnawing, unshakeable sense of unease that lingers like an invisible chill inside your bones until you concede and do something about it.

My latest brush with this inexplicable internal alarm system started on an otherwise uneventful day in July, when I felt a sudden, overwhelming need to have a smear test.

