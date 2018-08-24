Harvard professor describes coconut oil as 'pure poison' and 'one of the worst foods you can eat'

A Harvard professor has described coconut oil as "pure poison" and "one of the worst foods you can eat”.

Karin Michels says coconut oil poses a greater risk to heart health than lard.

Michels is an adjunct professor of epidemiology at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

Her lecture, coconut oil and other nutritional errors, has reached over one million views on Youtube.

Coconut oil contains more than 80 per cent fat, which is 60 per cent more than beef dripping and twice that of lard.

Dr Michels highlighted its propensity to raise levels of bad LDL cholesterol in the blood.

The the Irish Heart Foundation (IHF) and British Nutrition Foundation have said there is not enough evidence to back up the idea that coconut oil is healthier than other fats.

The IHF recommends that if you like the taste of coconut oil then "it’s fine to use a little now and then".

"This advice also applies to other saturated fats like butter. However, for heart health it is best to choose small amounts of oils that are high in good fats (which are supported by evidence)such as olive or rapeseed/canola oil," the Irish Heart Foundation's dietitian Sarah Noone advises.

