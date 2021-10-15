‘Happy Birthday Granny Nancy. I’ll meet you in heaven when God calls me but until then, I’ll keep spreading love – and I’ll keep the kettle on’

Looking up to the blue sky and feeling my face being soaked in sunshine — these are the words to best describe my feelings of pure love. These are the words that describe how I felt when I looked at my beautiful grandmother. Particularly on the days, hours, weeks and months where we laughed, prayed, chatted, shared our deepest feelings and thoughts as we cocooned in the midst of a world pandemic, that’s how she made me feel.

Now the feeling of being soaked in sunshine is a distant memory in many ways as the cold, dark winter moves in. Now, I face my fear. I face the truth and the reality of life, a world without my most favourite person holding my hand.

On September 10, granny was taken from me. Well, let me rephrase that, she wasn’t taken from me, she left. God called her, and in that moment, she reached out to him, letting go of my hand for the first time in my life, and she left for her home in heaven. She was just 37 days from her 108th birthday, which we had planned in many ways but most importantly it had become our aim to get us through the rough waters of Covid in 2021. Every wave we had met since the second serious lockdown post-Christmas, we had made gran’s 108th birthday our focus.

In life, I’ve learned that one never knows what is going to happen from hour to hour, never mind day to day, but in life we must keep good things ahead of us to keep us looking up and to keep us looking forward. I’ve learned that very much from gran. She always focused on life having one good occasion to enjoy, and making sure she kept looking forward to the next.

From Christmas, her aim was Brigid’s Day, from there to Lent and then Easter, then with the changing of the time and the beautiful sunshine arriving, making a May bush became the focus. Then onto the bank holiday weekends, out through summer and once the little ‘childer’ went back to school, gran’s birthday was always the next.

This year is different. I face October 16 with a confused, hurt heart and an unsure focus. Tears roll down my face as I type this. I’m sitting in her armchair listening to songs we loved. Sean Keane’s song You’re Never Alone strikes me. And stops me. Granny is everywhere and she would never leave me alone. She’s in my heart. She’s in my veins. She’s in my thoughts. She’s in my words. She’s in my tears.

And in time she will light my face up again with sunshine through my smile. Sean Keane’s apt lyrics are vital for us all to know we can cope with any tragedy of the heart if we can keep the faith that our loved ones are always with us. I know Granny is within me and as I type these words, Sean Keane sings the following, “When you stumble, you’re never alone. I’ll be every beat of your heart when you face the unknown. Whenever you find this isn’t goodbye, my love will follow you and stay with you, you’re never alone.”

And this is the gift my granny gave me. This is the gift a world pandemic gave me. I received unconditional love and I gave unconditional love back. Yes, I feel broken at the moment but love will light up the dark cracks in my heart with time and I know outside of my grief, I’ve just experienced something really magical. Something that not everyone gets to experience.

I’ve lived with a real life miracle, a living saint, a heart that had beaten for 107 years and 328 days. I got to hold the hand of one of God’s angels on earth and love every fibre of her. With the intensity of our cocooning phase, which lasted until very recently, me and granny had melted into each other.

They say the people you spend the most time with, you pick up their habits, you drench yourself in what they believe and their heart becomes yours. And this was very much the case of the love I shared with my beautiful, darling, magical grandmother.

Granny Nancy became a part of everyone’s hearts over the last few years but particularly when we started doing Facebook lives through our page ‘Living and Laughing with Lou’ and we hit the social media platform with fun, messing, laughing, baking, chats and prayers.

As we reached out, you reached back and I have no way to tell you what that meant to both me and granny. As you are reading these words, if you know of Granny Nancy, I know you are reading this with your heart and possibly tears falling from your eyes too. If you have never heard of Granny Nancy before this piece, I too know you are reading this with your heart. Because you are now experiencing the ‘Granny Nancy’ effect.

This is what she has done for so many people. She opened their hearts. She reminded them that goodness, kindness and reaching out are the only ways to live your life well.

And that is the power of love. The power of this special woman. The power of having two people love each other unconditionally and show it. We never hid our love.

We never hid our warmth for each other and I’m so grateful our effort to try share our hope and optimism to survive the pandemic from this little kitchen where we spent so many hours, but also the ups and downs of everyday life that we all experience brought us a massive family of friends, not only across the country but across the world.

We were trying to reach out with hope and love and now I’m starting to really believe we achieved our aim. This whole experience has not only reminded me but has left me with a legacy, a responsibility, a drive to share the fact that if you reach out in love, you will always be drenched in it.

Your face will be soaked in the sunshine of the heart and you will never feel alone. Love is simple. Love is not complicated. Love is caring. Love is stepping in where someone needs you. Love is a kind word. Love is holding onto someone when they feel unwell or lonely. Love is looking at someone and letting them go when God does call.

You will know the difference in these moments, your heart will know the difference. Love is waking up, feeling your heartbeat and knowing you are lucky to be well and able to get up and enjoy another day in this world. Love is living with your best friend through a world pandemic and not only gaining a heart full of strength but a heart full of hope.

I’ll now step forward, yes, with a heavy heart but in time I will look forward to meeting all our friends across the country and the world and I will know that in each smiling face, granny sits beside me and that our loved ones never leave us.

We might not be able to see them but they are right there in the sky looking down as we look up. Never give up on yourself. You have an army in the sky pulling for you and if you reach out on earth, you have an army of people who love you dearly down here too.

Happy Birthday, Granny Nancy. I’ll meet you in heaven when God calls me but until then, I’ll keep our promise and I’ll keep spreading love, hope and faith wherever I go and I’ll keep the kettle on.

I hope you are enjoying all that you deserve in the next life, you did a wonderful job down here on earth. I miss you terribly but I loved you and I know that’s what will keep me looking up. In time I’ll feel the sunshine on my face again. God rest your soul.