From mum with love: Irish woman who donated a kidney to her sick son

Helen Turley was able to donate one of her kidneys to Hugo, her first child. She really didn’t know what to expect, but she tells Joy Orpen that following the transplant, her son has thrived in every way.

Hugo Turley is a delightful, sweet-natured, seven-year old, who loves to play football and hurling. That he is here at all is something of a wonder, given his medical history, and the fact that his story began to unfold almost by chance.

“The doctor I was due to see in Holles Street was very busy,” explains his mother, Helen, who was then pregnant with Hugo. “I was also in a hurry, so when a junior member of staff asked if any of us would like to see him instead, I said yes, because, basically, I was only there for blood tests.” And because no one else was also volunteering to see the young doctor in question, he then suggested doing an unscheduled scan for Helen. During this process, he noticed the unborn baby’s abdomen was distended, so he referred Helen for a foetal assessment.

“When they focused on the [baby’s] abdomen, the wall around the bladder looked thicker than normal, while his kidneys were smaller than usual,” she explains. So Helen was carefully monitored throughout the pregnancy. When Hugo was born in December 2010, he was jaundiced, sleepy and reluctant to feed.

It was then discovered that his kidneys weren’t functioning properly, so he was taken to ICU. Two days later, he was rushed to Temple Street Children’s University Hospital. His frantic parents had to find their own way there. “The car was covered in snow, and wouldn’t start,” Helen recalls. “I had to get into the driver’s seat, with all my stitches, while my husband David pushed. He then took over, and drove us through the ice and snow.”

By the time they located Hugo, a tube had already been inserted into his nose and a line into his hand. In two days, he had lost nearly two pounds in weight, and was in an incubator because of jaundice. Following further investigations, he was diagnosed with bilateral renal dysplasia, which occurs when the kidneys do not form normally in the womb. “They think he developed a blockage in the urethra, which eventually built up so much pressure it actually forced the blockage out,” explains Helen. “But by then, the kidneys had been damaged.” This resulted in an inability to process certain foods or to deal with waste products in his body. That in turn, caused Hugo to feel nauseous, to lack appetite, and to vomit frequently.

Not long after he was born, Helen was told that the best outcome for her boy would be a kidney transplant. “I got a terrible shock when I heard that transplant word,” she says. “I was an emotional wreck.” But they also learned that there was no possibility of a transplant until Hugo had reached a certain height and weight to accommodate a full-sized kidney. In the meantime, he had to have a good deal of medication, which included an anti-reflux preparation.

When Hugo was two years old, it was decided to begin peritoneal dialysis — which is a system for clearing waste products from blood in the abdominal cavity. The advantage of this is that it can be done at home, as opposed to haemodialysis, which has to be done in a medical setting.

“We spent a week being trained how to do it,” Helen explains. A catheter was inserted into the baby’s tummy, and soon he was being dialysed 10 hours a night, five times a week. “Sometimes we were woken by the beeps and bells of the machine,” Helen recalls. “But there were also times we got a good night’s sleep. The main thing is the dialysis worked, and Hugo started to grow.” In time, Helen, who has a master’s degree in science, was able to go back to work as a senior pharmacy technician, while Hugo went to creche. But her career was again put on hold when, in 2013, daughter Evie was born.

By then, Helen and David had got used to the idea of a transplant for Hugo. “Temple Street had just celebrated 10 years of transplants, and so we met families who had successfully gone through the process,” she says. “That was very inspiring.” Hugo continued to do well, so he was put on the waiting list for a transplant from a deceased donor. Helen and David then asked if one of them could donate a kidney. Following extensive tests, Helen was found to be a perfect match.

A few months later, the Turleys got a call to say that an operation at Beaumont Hospital had been cancelled. As a consequence, pioneering surgeon Dilly Little was suggesting using that now-vacant slot, to remove an organ from a living donor. Helen and Hugo happened to be the patients most ready for surgery at that point, so they accepted the option. Some of David’s family came down from their homes in the North, while Helen’s family also rallied to help out. It was April 2014, and Hugo was three-and-a-half years old.

A week after that momentous call, Helen had one of her kidneys removed at Beaumont. David even caught a glimpse of the precious, carefully packed organ being rushed off to Temple Street. Meanwhile, Dr David Hickey was busy scrubbing up at the children’s hospital. His task was to transplant Helen’s kidney into her son’s body. That it happened without incident didn’t surprise Helen. “We had two of this country’s top surgeons,” she says. “It couldn’t have gone better.”

When he woke up, Hugo asked for food. “Because his blood had been so full of waste, he had always felt sick,” explains Helen. “I’d never heard him ask for food before. So this was absolutely amazing.” She was able to go home five days after surgery, while Hugo spent 10 days in hospital. He had to learn to chew and swallow, but has since gone from strength to strength. Early in 2017, his baby sister, Sadie, was born without complications, despite the fact that Helen only had one kidney. “They check your blood pressure all the time, because that can be an issue,” she says, “but fortunately I had no problems at all.”

In 2015, Helen did the Dingle half marathon. “Every mile, I dropped a bit of the baggage — the dialysis, the sickness, the worry. While that run gave me closure, I also wanted to show that it could be done with just one kidney,” she says. “‘Thank you’ just doesn’t seem to be enough for everything they did for us at Temple Street.” Helen will be fully supporting Organ Donor Awareness Week organised by the Irish Kidney Association, taking place from March 31 to April 7. For an organ donor card, freetext DONOR to 50050. To contact the Irish Kidney Association, tel: (01) 620-5306, or see ika.ie

