From moss meditation to freestyle dancing - little acts of gratitude to boost your mood

Connecting to your essence or spirit, for me, is listening to your intuition - that inner being that always knows what's best.

That part of you that holds so much wisdom and is just waiting for you to ask. When your inner being sees you constantly looking for answers outside of yourself it winces in pain - "I'm here and I know," it says. "Just trust me!"

Gratitude can serve as a bridge and a conversational starting point to your inner world and here are some simple and practical ways to use it:

Keep a gratitude Journal

This idea is certainly not new, but it needs to be done consistently and the 'why' needs to be explored, as in expanding on why you are grateful for something or someone. Shawn Achor's research is simply amazing! Through his research in Harvard, he has shown that something as simple as writing down three things you're grateful for every day, for 21 days in a row, significantly increases your level of optimism, and it holds for the next six months.

Create a gratitude board

This is so much fun and when we spend time focusing on the good things, times and people in our life, it integrates on a deep level into our being. This changes our energy and therefore our vibration. Print out pictures of those you love and of happy memories and make a fantastic collage. Have fun with it - it's a great activity to do with your kids.

Create a gratitude tree

A gratitude tree is fun and a great visual reminder. Write down one thing you are grateful for each day and add it to the 'tree'. The tree can be indoors or outdoors. I like to use gift tags, as they are easy to tie.

Top and tail your day with a prayer of gratitude

Connecting with the divine within every day is so important. If you would like help in life, then ask for it. Instead of only praying when you want or need something say a daily prayer of thanks for what you have.

Write a reverse bucket list

Very often we focus on what we don't have, haven't achieved or didn't get. This powerful exercise encourages you to focus on everything you have achieved, done, seen and contributed to the world. It helps you see how far you have come and not how far you think you have to go!

Gratitude for Stress

In a study conducted by Krejtz et al in 2014, participants were separated into a gratitude group and a control group. Participants in the gratitude group recorded daily worry, esteem and gratitude for two weeks. It was ascertained that participants who listed that for which they felt grateful reacted less strongly to stressful occurrences they experienced each day than the control group. It may be concluded that by recalling moments for which we are grateful, we may be able to put stress into perspective!

Practise self-love

The more energy you put into loving yourself, the greater your energy output - gratitude is a form of self-love. In studies, it has been shown to be the most self-compassionate act possible when faced with so much hostility (within or without). It helps with the balance of giving and receiving. Some of us can give but are very bad at accepting help from others. Balance is the key and gratitude can help! Self-love includes scheduling me-time, saying no, having boundaries, both personally and professionally, and also saying yes to the things that you really want to do but seemingly can't find the time for.

"Gratitude provides the essential nutrients for a living relationship to not just survive but thrive in this life" - Alison Canavan. Photo: Kip Carroll

Send love to the people you dislike

I know so many of you winced here, but remember, hurt people hurt people. When we can see this clearly, we soon realise that they need so much unconditional love. This does not excuse bad behaviour but rather sends them the energy they need to heal.

When you are low, go high

The easiest way to shift from a negative or uncomfortable state is to go high and neutral. Let me explain: choose a topic with no emotional attachment and focus on it. This is where gratitude helps. Place your attention on a tree and describe what's beautiful about it or close your eyes and think of your favourite holiday destination and what you love about this place. This shifts your energy and therefore your frequency into a different and higher vibration of appreciation. With practise this can be achieved more quickly each time because your body/mind remembers.

Smile more often

Super simple, and it works

Make gratitude a part of family life

Share it with each other during meal times and when times are good at home, begin to really notice, and encourage your family to help others around them, too.

Mindfulness and meditation

There is no mystery surrounding these practices anymore. Both are about being present for your life as it's unfolding. Take a deep breath and bring yourself into the present moment. This is where life is happening and when you meditate it enables you to hear your inner voice more clearly. Why not meditate with your gratitude list, giving thanks for all your good fortune?

Dance

Anyone who has been to my events or talks knows how much I love to dance. Why not try sun dancing, which is a ceremony with ancient roots from the indigenous people of Canada and the US? It is a rigorous ritual and prayer for renewal, to offer thanks for your life, your tribe and the earth. Although this is done in ceremony, there is nothing stopping you from going to your local forest and singing and dancing around the trees you love. Great fun with kids!

Choose your thoughts

We choose where to invest our time in all areas of our life and our thoughts are no different. I always tell my clients to catch their first thought of the day and ensure it's a good one. Then do the same at night as you drift off to sleep, thinking of something you are grateful for. During the day use my Stop, Catch, Change technique. You simply: stop your thought; catch it; and change it to a new and more positive one.

Commit to one day a week when you won't complain about anything

This has changed my life and it shows me where I'm slipping back into old patterns. Most of us complain without even realising - it's a habit. Break it with gratitude and every time a complaint comes up think of something you are grateful for.

Gratitude for mother nature

As we rekindle our spirit of gratitude, when we speak words, think thoughts and change our actions to those of gratitude toward our beloved Earth, our way of life will naturally change and the Earth will find the power to heal itself. Mother Nature is truly magical and all we have to do is spend time with her to experience her generosity of spirit and love. In a disconnected culture, getting outside can very often be last on our list. Some might even see it as an inconvenience, but there is mounting scientific evidence confirming that those who spend their time in nature experience a plethora of health benefits, namely, productivity.

'I'm trying to be open-minded, and they say gratitude makes you feel good'

Walk with nature

A study by Bratman et al in 2015 tracked two groups of participants who walked for 90 minutes: one in an area abounding in shrubbery and the other along an urbanised area. Upon comparing the respiration and heart rates, self-completed questionnaires, as well as the brain scans performed before and after conducting the experiment, the researchers noted significant alterations in a number of the participants' brains. Those who walked in nature displayed decreased neural activity in the subgenual prefrontal cortex, a brain region functioning during ruminative thoughts which are associated with depression.

Ditch your phone

Gratitude complements nature and nature complements gratitude. Get outside without your phone and simply experience nature. Just be, take a deep breath and bask in her beauty.

More nature leads to more creativity

In a 2012 study, David L Strayers and his colleagues directed a four-day study involving hikers during a backpacking trip. The results found that those who took the backpacking trip were able to solve 47pc more puzzles necessitating creativity in comparison to the control group, which was composed of people waiting to take the hike. It may thus be understood that nature is able to not only increase concentration by providing a means to recover from fatigue, but is also an outlet which allows for an increase in imagination.

Going for a walk in nature can be good for your health Stock photo

Ritual is important

Having rituals creates a divine connection to self. In many cultures, nature rituals are part of life. Sit under a tree and imagine the reciprocal giving and taking of air. To me, this is one of the greatest miracles of life. As you breathe out, the tree breathes in and vice versa. We sustain each other's life force.

Practise Moss meditation

The Japanese are already famous for shin-run yoku which translates as forest bathing but did you know they love moss meditation too? Yes, the green stuff that's abundant in Ireland also. Simply sit in contemplation in a beautiful mossy spot. A Japanese Zen garden is thought to be incomplete without moss. The Japanese culture of coexisting with nature creates a natural relationship of deep gratitude and appreciation.

Be sustainable

A very natural transition from Mother Nature is looking at sustainability. We live in a world where enough is never enough. We accumulate more and more in an effort to try to fill voids within. We do this in a number of ways but in more recent times we are realising that this way of living is actually harming our home which is the Earth. There are a number of steps we can take to change how we live and if each individual made small changes we would see a great big smile of gratitude from our rivers, seas and land.

Get yourself a reusable water bottle

...and a coffee cup is one of the simplest changes you can make. Plus, making coffee at home and taking it in your cup with you, or filling up a bottle of water for free will save you a few quid in the long run! Check out reuzi.ie for some great products.

Talk to friends about the environment

A 2015 study conducted by the Yale Project on Climate Change Communication, reported that only 4pc of Americans hear a friend or relative talk about climate change at least once a week. The environmental writer and activist George Marshall has said: "The most influential climate narrative of all may be the non-narrative of collective silence." Whether we talk about climate change or not, it's affecting our physical and emotional landscapes so now is the time for more action.

Know that being grateful can boost your health

Your health is your wealth. We hear it all the time but how many of us get up each day and say, "I am so healthy, I really want to stay this way?" When things are good health-wise, we tend to take it for granted. Research even shows us that grateful people may have better sleep, healthier hearts, and fewer aches and pains.

Sleep better

We all know how important sleep is. It's the forgotten magic potion that helps your body and mind heal, renew and rebuild. The benefits of sleeping well include being less irritable, better able to regulate emotions and food cravings and being able to think more clearly.

In a study of 401 people at The University of Manchester in 2008, 40pc of whom had clinically impaired sleep, more grateful people reported falling asleep more quickly, sleeping longer, having better sleep quality, and staying awake more easily during the day. This study also found evidence that more grateful people sleep better because they have fewer negative thoughts and more positive ones at bedtime.

Be grateful for food

Food has become almost an intrusion in our busy lives. We eat on the run and the convenience of food has become inconvenient for our health. We are getting sicker and sicker and it's time to stop. Infuse your food with love and care. Cook more meals at home and eat together more often. Before you eat, say thank you for the food in front of you. Think about its journey before it arrived on your plate.

Gratitude stops overeating

"Gratitude replenishes willpower," says Susan Peirce Thompson, a cognitive scientist who specialises in the psychology of eating. Thompson says cultivating feelings of gratitude can boost your impulse control, helping you slow down and make better decisions. If you find yourself unable to stop eating and you keep eating all the cake, Thompson recommends retuning to gratitude and even writing a list (yes, at dinner) which can help you clear your mind and reset.

Do a gratitude body scan

Sit or lie in a comfortable position. Close your eyes and take a deep breath. Begin to scan down your body and as you pass each part of your body think about what each part does for you and say thanks. So, eyes that see, ears that hear, a digestive system that helps to sort all your nutrients, feet that walk in nature and so on. You will begin to see things in their simplest form, remember who you are and what a miracle it is to be here on Earth. For free meditation, check out my website alisoncanavan.com

Be grateful for your finances

Facing your finances with gratitude and not fear can make all the difference. Just like everything else in this world, money holds an energy and is a form of energy exchange. If every time you go to look at your bank balance you notice yourself wincing, it's time to change the way you feel about money energy. Believe me, I know how hard it can be to stay positive about money. However, if finance troubles are something you struggle with, you need to remember this: what we give our attention to grows. Unfortunately, when you focus on your lack of money or your money worries then this is what you'll attract more of.

APPRECIATE the abundance you already HAVE

When you focus on the positives, then you move away from the negative energy, which could be hindering your manifestation process. This absolutely does not mean that you decide to ignore your financial issues, or indeed your bills, but what it does mean is that you make plans to move forward! When you're struggling to pay the bills, focus on the bills you can pay instead. Really appreciate what you are able to do and the things that are going right for you. As the Buddhist proverb says, "Enough is a feast." And this is important when we think about money, because we often think more will make us happier, more acceptable, get us more friends, fill a void within and solve all our problems. It doesn't and it won't!

Practise having gratitude for ALL of your money exchanges

Every single one of them. When James was a baby and I was up all night worried about bills I couldn't pay, a friend gave me some great advice. She advised that every invoice you pay, say, "Thank you", and every time you buy something say, "Thank you". So, if you hate paying the electricity bill, rather than getting worked up over how expensive that bill may be, try thinking about everything that bill is paying for. Light, heat, television, phone charger, even your hair dryer. Why do you need to do this? Very simply because you will begin to feel better about all transactions. Money, just like energy, is a balance of give and take. When you start to lessen your grip on those negative energies and release the pent-up stress, studies show that happiness actually increases.

Instant gratification is something we all struggle with

Take a pill now, buy now, experience now. The art of patience seems to be a thing of the past. However, according to a study published in the Journal of Psychological Science, feelings of gratitude can combat a tendency to instant gratification. Those who demonstrated higher feelings of gratitude were more likely to choose to receive $80 in 30 days, rather than choosing to receive $54.

According to the study's authors, cultivating feelings of gratitude can reduce instances of impulse buying and insufficient saving. Basically, increased gratitude means you are less likely to chase the 'hit' you get from spending. More research from Northeastern University has also found that people who felt grateful for little, everyday things, were more patient and better able to make sensible decisions compared to those who didn't feel very gracious on a day-to-day basis. When 105 undergraduate students were asked to choose between receiving a small amount of money immediately or a larger sum at some point in the future, the students who had shown more gratitude in earlier experiments were able to hold out for more cash.

Gratitude and your relationships

In our epidemic of busyness, the family unit has suffered greatly. I know personally when I give my son my time and presence our relationship deepens and gets nourished at an unparalled level. This is really what life is about and, when we leave this planet, one of things people regret the most is not appreciating and spending time with those they love. The good news is you can use gratitude to nurture relationships in all areas of your life. Taking a moment to rethink what role you play in your relationships can be life-changing. Also, and research shows us that by rethinking, you will achieve a more motivating force for future loving behaviour.

Tell your partner you appreciate them

Let your partner know that you appreciate their thoughtfulness by expressing your gratitude Emma Seppala, a happiness researcher at Stanford and Yale Universities, and author of The Happiness Track says: "Having a partner that's grateful for you or you being grateful for the other can both help your love life and day-to-day relationships." Research by Kubacka (2011) investigated specifically how gratitude influences positive behaviours toward a spouse over time.

They found that spouses feel gratitude for their partners when they perceive their partners' behaviour as being responsive to their needs. This then motivates reciprocal behaviour that is responsive back to their partners' needs and when that reciprocal behavior is perceived, feelings of gratitude result in them as well. Another study in the Journal of Theoretical Social Psychology showed that feeling grateful toward your partner and vice versa can improve numerous aspects of your relationship, including feelings of connectedness and overall satisfaction as a couple. In your relationship, choose to go the extra mile. Don't be the person who thinks, "Well, they didn't or never do X or Y for me." Two wrongs don't make a right, and maybe, just maybe, they feel under-appreciated and in this life you lose nothing by trying to being kind. If it's not reciprocated then you know you have done your best and can move on.

GRATITUDE NURTURES BUSINESS RELATIONSHIPS TOO

At work, constantly focusing on achievement has been shown to increase negative interactions with co-workers, leading to competitiveness, rivalry, and distrust, which further lead to counterproductive work behaviours. Our business relationships are so important, and employees and customers are more loyal when they feel valued and appreciated. Business associates are also more likely to be loyal if they feel that we appreciate their kindness. Simple but sincere acts such as sending a handwritten thank-you card to a contact that facilitated an introduction or acknowledging a colleague's contribution to a project, go a long way in becoming someone with whom people want to work.

Communicate your gratitude

You can write someone a letter of graditude, or pick up the phone and say thank you. Leave little notes around the house and get creative with it. Leave a message in a suitcase so when they open it there will be a message of appreciation there. You can't overdo gratitude, so have fun.

