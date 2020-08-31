'From Minecraft to arts and crafts as we lose power'

This monstrous year has given us a renewed appreciation for many things we took for granted - freedom of movement, using the toilet without washing our hands, breathing without a tube - but chief amongst the things we now give noisy thanks for are video games.

In our house, the equivalent of the national GDP has been spent on Minecoin (the currency of Minecraft) since the pandemic started. When the screeching in the living room would build to a crescendo that made the windows shake, when the play-fighting turned into an all-out brawl, or when I just wanted to sit there quietly for 15 minutes and think about how tired I am, then I would lash out the credit card and shower the boys with Minecoins, like George HW Bush throwing souvenir tie clips to the troops ahead of the 1990 Gulf War; 'sorry for the constant hell lads, here's some trinkets, please be mildly entertained and avoid thinking about the horror for a few moments'.

Of course, Minecoin is the acceptable currency of guilt, because we see Minecraft as a benevolent video game, or, at the very least, a benign one. Sure, there are a multitude of Minecraft mini-games in which you can engage in the usual one-dimensional run-and-gun stuff that has made world-conquering titles like Call Of Duty and Fortnite so popular, but Minecraft is different - it is underpinned by a fundamental ethos of creativity, and while the box of Lego on our shelf may go untouched, we reassure ourselves that it has, like many other aspects of our lives, simply shifted online. Which is great until your electricity goes.

Storm Ellen wasn't like Storm Ophelia - there was no build-up, no gradual increase in wind speed, no sitting on the couch and thinking, I should really bring in that wheelbarrow. Ellen seemed to go from eerie calm to terrifying ferocity in the space of 15 minutes - the wheelbarrow was on its own, on its face, sliding across the back of the house emitting a low metallic growl.

I have never heard winds like it, and within an hour the lights started to flicker and I began that mad dash to find the torches. I had recently bought torches that extend into worklights, which meant they look like lightsabres, which mean the boys loved them, which meant they both got lost. So it was back to candles, lovely dangerous candles, all over our bedroom. It would have been romantic if we also didn't suddenly have to accommodate all three boys, even the battle-hardened COD-addicted 12-year-old.

The next day we were trapped by fallen trees, and only for the local chainsaw aficionados we would probably still be trapped. But the power stayed off, and here in the sticks, no power means no water, and no water means no flushing, and no washing. While it was fine to designate one toilet for the more robust materials, and operate a 'if it's yellow let it mellow' policy for the others, and while I could mask my stench with deodorant for about 24 hours, we did not get our power back for a full 48 hours. It felt like an eternity.

On one hand, it taught us how much time we spend on things that are a waste of time. But the time also dragged - one evening as I struggled to get back up off the floor after playing Lego in the near dark for about two hours, I silently prayed to whatever god sent Storm Ellen to test me that I had learned my lesson, and I would like my power back now please.

So when it came back late on Friday, a cheer went up from our room where everyone was trying to watch Frozen II on a dying laptop.

Everyone was sent directly back into the own rooms, their own digital bubbles, while I celebrated reconnection to the national grid by stuffing armfuls of dirty laundry into the machine for the hottest wash possible, packed the dishwasher with everything but the kitchen sink, all done in the full awareness that perhaps a more conscious approach to electricity usage, and thus less time lost in a digital fugue, might be good for both the planet and our family.

