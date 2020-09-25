| 11.8°C Dublin

From intensive care to Covid tests: how have we prepared for the second wave and have we learned from the spring surge?

With Covid-19 spreading fast across the country, hospitals are again preparing for an influx. What have we learned about tackling the virus since the spring surge, and are we better equipped to deal with it? Kim Bielenberg reports

Test and trace: A testing station in Germany, where their hospital system had so much spare capacity, it was able to treat patients from neighbouring EU countries Expand

Test and trace: A testing station in Germany, where their hospital system had so much spare capacity, it was able to treat patients from neighbouring EU countries

Kim Bielenberg Twitter Email

In case there was any doubt about our current predicament, Dr Ronan Glynn, the acting chief medical officer, declared it officially this week: Ireland has entered a second wave of Covid-19.

"We're moving into the second chapter," he said. "It's a particularly difficult time for the country because everyone is sick and tired of this at this stage and the idea of having to phase into restrictions, measures, decreasing our social contacts, is frankly a horrible one for people."

We may find it hard to cope psychologically with months of increased restrictions and the calamitous prospect of a renewed upsurge of deaths. But we may be better equipped to deal with the latest surge than we were when Covid-19 first struck here in late February and March.