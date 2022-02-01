Free talk therapy sessions to be offered for people impacted by Covid-19

People whose mental health has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic can apply for free talk therapy sessions through NGO MyMind, Minister for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler announced today.

MyMind will provide up to 16,500 counselling and psychotherapy sessions, in over 15 languages, through a €1m dedicated fund that will be provided for free to individuals impacted by the pandemic.

“The talking therapy sessions are for people particularly impacted during this time, whether through personal experience of Covid-19 e.g. bereavement, isolation, depression, anxiety; working on the front line; or through the economic effects of the pandemic including those working in the creative arts, entertainment or hospitality,” Minister Butler said.

The funding is part of a €10m once-off allocation for mental health announced on Budget Day to, “further enhance the experiences of people using mental health services and supports”.

“We speak a lot about the importance of early intervention and supports being available when and where they are needed. This is why I have provided additional funding for talking therapy that is easy to access and free to those who need it most,” Minister Butler said.

All talking therapy appointments delivered through this project will be provided by MyMind and will be carried out online via video call or phone call.

MyMind has already delivered approximately 22,000 counselling and psychotherapy sessions to date as part of an initiative that commenced in 202, funded from the Sláintecare Integration Fund. The provision of the extra 16,500 sessions will further enhance this collaboration.

MyMind CEO Krystian Fikert said that Covid-19 has meant the need for access to high-quality mental health support for all has “never been greater”.

“The impacts of Covid-19 on Ireland's mental health are already becoming evident, with some of us having to deal with bereavements and a sense of loss, some with feelings of isolation and loneliness, and some with severe anxiety as we seek to move on from the worst of the pandemic.

“Many have also had their professional lives severely impacted. All of this is on top of the many other factors affecting good mental health in Ireland. It is therefore so important that we take action to look after our mental health now,” Mr Fikert said.