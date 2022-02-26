When bad times come calling, it helps to put your best foot forward

Walking can be transformational – it’s why doctors are recommending it as part of ‘social prescribing’. Here, two women tell how exercise has helped change their lives for the better

Karen McDonnell

Karen (33) is a hair and make-up artist. She lives in Mitchelstown, Co Cork, with husband, Tommie. Previously an active runner, Karen was severely injured 10 years ago in a bicycle accident, sustaining a compound fracture to her elbow and significant internal damage. Then, in late 2019, she was hospitalised with pneumonia and developed the heart condition myocarditis, but walking and hiking have helped her manage the condition. She has since set up a walking group on Instagram, @Wewanderinthewoods

I was going downhill on my bike on a Wednesday afternoon when I had my accident. I remember getting a sharp pain in my side and then pressing the brakes or blacking out, and I ended up rolling with the bike. When I got to the hospital, the staff thought I’d been in a motorcycle crash. I had a grade four liver laceration, gallbladder and kidney damage and internal bleeding. My elbow had a compound fracture — the bone had burst through the skin — and a fractured cheekbone. I was lucky to come out of it.

At the time, there was talk that I wouldn’t be able to go back to hairdressing. I was devastated. The idea that I might lose my career before I was even 25 was heartbreaking. I was determined to prove them all wrong.

The cast came off after three weeks, and a week later I went back to work part-time at Sandra’s Hair Studio in Mitchelstown. My elbow ended up being fine. The only thing that gave me any trouble afterwards were the kidneys. They’d been badly affected by the liver injury and there had been a few kidney infections. When I got pneumonia in 2019, I knew they’d be a problem.

Tommie and I went hiking in Croatia and Montenegro in October. I came back with an upset stomach, but I thought nothing of it and went back to work. Then I got a sore throat and lost my voice for a week – not ideal when you’re a hairdresser. That was Christmas week.

It got bad between Christmas and New Year, and I was diagnosed with pneumonia. I lost over two stone in three weeks. The whole episode was terrifying. Even after I recovered, I wasn’t quite right. There were palpitations and dizziness, and I would get uncomfortably hot all of a sudden. Eventually, I was referred to a cardiologist. He diagnosed myocarditis.

I was relieved after the diagnosis. The specialist recommended I keep walking to help my heart and lose a bit of weight. Over the years, my weight has been up and down. My family has curves, and we have hips and busts. I’ve tried all the diets and all the slimming clubs. And yeah, you’ll lose a few stone here and there, but it all goes back on again. The only thing that’s ever worked consistently for me is walking.

When my doctor said I should lose weight for my heart, I knew the very thing. Walking isn’t just about exercise – it’s my head space. But few women want to go out walking alone at night, so it can be hard finding the time during the day. And sure, during the winter, it can be nearly dark by four o’clock.

It must have been around February when I took a notion. I’d set up a walking club through Instagram. I took inspiration from Roz Purcell’s The Hike Life and Galz Gone Wild.

A few clients had said they’d love to join me out on the walks, and I love talking to people anyway. I did a dry run the week before Covid hit. I thought I’d have around four people, but my first walk had 42.

We had a lovely mix of people – all ages, men and women, from the very beginning. Now loads of them are friends. There’s no bitchiness, no judgment and no cost. Walking is brilliant because it’s free and you can set your own pace. We meet every second Sunday, and I plan the walks before I bring the group. It’s great motivation. We’re based in north Cork, but we wander around south Limerick and Tipp.

My health is improving. I’m off medication for my heart condition, and my doctor is pleased with my progress. I had a few tough years with things going wrong, but I feel like I’m back on the right track, thanks to walking.

Read More

Expand Close Pamela Farrell, photographed at Blackwater Park in Navan, Co Meath. Photo: Frank McGrath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pamela Farrell, photographed at Blackwater Park in Navan, Co Meath. Photo: Frank McGrath

Pamela Farrell

Pamela (47) lives in Co Meath. Ten years ago, after losing her job, she developed anxiety. She saw her GP, who recommended she try walking to help alleviate the symptoms. Now she walks three times a week and cycles five. She says she has never felt better.

I noticed I had gotten a bit anxious during the economic downturn, but it was probably there before that. During the Celtic Tiger, everything was wonderful, and I didn’t cop on. Then, when the job went, I felt terrible. It’s the real Irish thing to ask about work, and I didn’t know what to say. I took volunteer work, but it wasn’t real work in my own head because I wasn’t getting paid.

But I had to do something to get myself back into a job.

University wasn’t really a thing when I was going to school but I was always keen to learn. When I was 38, I took the plunge and signed up to go to Maynooth University where I took certificates in community, mental health and horticulture. I loved it.

The mental health course really clarified things for me. It was while I was studying that I realised I had issues with spelling. I was assessed and diagnosed with dyslexia.

Looking back, I think that’s where the anxiety probably came from — thinking you didn’t know things and maybe getting confused and not knowing why. That came as a great relief.

Obviously, there were still bad patches. I saw a therapist for a while. She was great.

She also recommended walking - anything as long as I wasn’t sitting around dwelling on things.

So I started walking around seven years ago. I started with short walks, but the more I walked, the more I found it cleared my head. Now I’d walk for an hour or an hour-and-a-half.

I usually stop in for a coffee halfway and then come back. It’s an outing. It feels like a treat for yourself. After a few years I got really into it, and I took a few exercise classes in the evenings.

For me it’s never been about weight loss, but the weight loss followed. I think that’s the easiest way to lose weight when you’re not thinking about it.

In a week, I’d walk about 10k, give or take. I don’t measure it, and I also cycle a fair bit. I’d like to think I’m fit, and I feel better in my forties than I did in my thirties.

My head is so much better these days as well. I don’t mind talking about it. I’m much more at ease. Like everyone, there are days when I don’t get up, all jazz hands. But the majority of the time I feel good. And I do a little bit of meditation about three times a week, even if it’s for five minutes at a time. People put themselves under enormous pressure, thinking they have to have the car, or the big mortgage, but the most important thing is to be happy. I think I’m happy now.

For more information and to find your local group visit Getirelandwalking.ie