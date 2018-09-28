Do you know the seven relationships that will define your life for better or worse?

Do you know the seven relationships that will define your life for better or worse?

The Real Health podcast: The Secret Lives of Adults - Improve these seven key relationships for a healthier and happier life

Allison Keating has been a psychologist for 18 years and she joins me to talk about her first book, 'The Secret Lives of Adults', in which she explains why, but most importantly how, we need to improve the key relationships in our lives.

'Life is busy and people are finding the constant juggle too much,' she says. 'The last ten years has been an epidemic of anxiety and stress that is now turning into burn-out. It’s a symptom of modern society but its how we respond to it that determines our life.'

Find out how you can better cope with adulthood and get some practical tips and exercises that you can use to help with your daily living.

Keep sending your questions in to me via realhealth@independent.ie or @KarlHenryPT on Twitter and Instagram and we'll answer more of your questions later in the series.

The Real Health podcast with Karl Henry in association with Laya Healthcare.

**See the Real Health podcast live at the Dublin Podcast Festival and kickstart your real health lifestyle with physical, mental and energy experts, Annie Kirwan, Neil O'Brien and Deirdre McSwiney. For tickets and information go to DublinPodcastFestival.ie.**

Listen to the show on the SoundCloud player or subscribe and rate via the following links:

iPhone users can subscribe and listen on Apple Podcasts.

Android users can subscribe and listen on Google Podcasts.

Or listen on SoundCloud

Online Editors