It's Kathryn Thomas 's ninth year at the helm of Operation Transformation - but the first since the birth of her daughter.

It's Kathryn Thomas's ninth year at the helm of Operation Transformation - but the first since the birth of her daughter.

'The last couple of months have been really tough because you're so delirious with tiredness' - Kathryn Thomas on regaining fitness as a new mum

The presenter has revealed a new-found respect for mums trying to kick-start a healthy lifestyle after giving birth.

Kathryn, who welcomed baby Ellie six months ago, spoke yesterday about how she "100pc" understood the struggle new mums face to fit exercise into their lives.

"I was kind of that person who was like, 'you have to find the time' and I was always one to do it, going for a run at 10 at night or up at 6am doing a full work-out," she told Independent.ie.

Kathryn Thomas and Padraig McLoughlin

"But the last couple of months have been really tough because you're so delirious with tiredness."

The RTE star said she thinks new parents should do what is right for them when it comes to getting back into shape.

"People say 'oh you lost the weight quickly.' I might have lost the weight quickly but I didn't get my strength and fitness back so I am only starting that now," she said.

"I'm only getting back running now and she is six months.

Kathryn Thomas with the Operation Transformation leaders

"So I would say to mums, to anybody, take your time. For some people it's four months, for some it's nine months - you have to listen to your own body."

Kathryn currently has her hands full with work and will finish filming Ireland's Fittest Family today.

Wedding plans have taken a back seat since Ellie came along, but she is hoping to start the groundwork soon.

Kathryn said she might finally get to sit down with fiance Padraig McLoughlin in the run-up to Christmas as she has a few weeks' break from her busy schedule before the return of Operation Transformation.

The couple have been busy getting used to life as parents.

"We are definitely going to have to sit down and get plans in place but it is a big adjustment," Kathryn said.

"I went back to work early and I was on radio in the summer, got signed up to do Ireland's Fittest Family as well, so it has kind of just been busy.

WEDDINGS

"So for the next few weeks it will be taking a step back and putting plans in place and talking weddings."

Operation Transformation returns in early 2019 and is now on the hunt for new leaders.

For this series the show will be based in Balbriggan, as it aims to get the whole town moving over an eight-week programme.

To apply online go to www.rte.ie/ot and follow the instructions there. If you have any questions or if you would like an application form sent to you in the post, please call Helen, Elisha or Yvonne on 01 864 1444 or email ot@vipmg.tv

Herald