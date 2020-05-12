| 3.5°C Dublin

The home stretch: How yoga can heal both mind and body

In the third part of our week-long series on exercise, Julia Molony explores the benefits of an old favourite

Balancing act: Yoga benefits mind and body Expand

Julia Molony

There can't be many people who can say they'll be coming out of lockdown in better shape than when they went in, but Susan Smith from County Tyrone can.

While most of us turn to Netflix, snacking and regular refills of wine to deal with cabin fever and anxiety under quarantine, Susan has been staying sane and active thanks to online yoga classes. She's been doing more yoga than before - four times a week instead of two. "Because the classes are online now, I have more access to yoga classes so it's worked out great," she says.

Susan started doing yoga a year ago following a hip replacement operation. She was keen to lose weight, so she also joined Slimming World, and was regularly swimming and walking the dog. She was keen to include yoga as part of her regime in order to work on "flexibility and strength." It's a keystone of her fitness plan, essential for keeping her body in good working condition so that she can maintain high activity levels overall.