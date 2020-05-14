| 2.2°C Dublin

Step up to the challenge: How to turn your home into a gym

Eva Hall trains at home with bottles of detergent as free weights

Eva Hall trains at home with bottles of detergent as free weights

Eva Hall

There are two clear tribes forming as the pandemic rumbles on. If you're like my other half, who is currently bereft that he hasn't been able to run in three whole days due to an injured ankle, you're in Tribe 1.

If you're like me, and you're putting off working out until your new exercise mat arrives - because how else can you possibly workout at home without a soft, cushioned, Lycra rollout? - you're in Tribe 2.

Unfortunately for those of us in Tribe 2, there are myriad ways to work out at home with no equipment if you look at your soft furnishings as a circuit course.