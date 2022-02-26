Step right up – walking is the best medicine

Walking is easy and free. It doesn’t need a trainer, instructor or teacher. It doesn’t require a studio, court or pitch. There’s no ceremony or ritual, no obligation to pay a subscription or join a club.

It’s a form of transport, and it allows multi-tasking. Like sleep, walking is the holy trinity of beneficial, useful and enjoyable. And yet it’s the Cinderella of exercise.

Fit bodies are never described as “walking-honed”. Tinder profiles rarely list “loves walking” under interests. Athleisure brands don’t launch aspirational new lines “for walkers”.

However, evidence shows walking is really good for us. It benefits everything from metabolism to reducing the risk of chronic disease. Almost everyone can practise it, and it’s good for the bones.

What’s more, you don’t even have to break a sweat.

So, here’s the science.

Read More

1. It doesn’t matter where you walk for it to count

Walking is excellent for overall health, and our body responds to even small increases in activity. It doesn’t need to be assigned as “exercise” — walking during work or around the house also counts.

“Walking has tremendous health benefits,” says Niall Moyna, Professor of Clinical Exercise Physiology at DCU.

“The Jeremy Morris study published in 1953 compared the health of bus drivers and bus conductors in London. He found the conductors – because of how much they walked – had a much lower incidence of heart disease and developed heart disease at a much later stage in life than the drivers.

“He repeated the same experiment on postal workers. The clerks who worked in the office had a higher risk for cardiovascular disease compared to those delivering the mail.”

While most of us aren’t in a profession where we walk all day, even walking for half-an-hour every day results in benefits for health.

“Numerous studies have shown people who get their 30 minutes minimum every day by simply walking have a dramatically reduced risk for chronic diseases in general,” Moyna says.

2. Walking is good for bones … and (mostly) safe for joints

Fitness for life requires long-term mechanical maintenance, including bone and joint health. Weight-bearing activities help retain bone mineral density, but some forms of exercise can stress joints.

Walking aids bone mineral density because of what is referred to as a “loading effect” on the skeleton.

“If you jump on the ground, a force is transmitted up through your skeleton,” says Dr Noel McCaffrey, consultant in Sport and Exercise Medicine at Cappagh Hospital in Dublin and Founder of ExWell Medical. “That force has a positive effect on stimulating the retention of minerals in your bones. Bone density requires regular stimulus, called mechanical loading, which is important to maintain bone health.”

But many may be wary about their joints.

“If people haven’t been active in the past and are anxious to get started, then walking is a very safe way to get started,” Dr McCaffrey says. “It’s a regular physical activity. Our bodies are made to do it. If you don’t walk, you’re more likely to run into harm than if you do.

“Our joints are made to accommodate walking. The problems arise in a few situations — if you have become very heavy and the excess stress goes all the way through your joints when you walk or run. In cases like that, the best advice might be to start with non-weight-bearing exercises like cycling or swimming before moving on to walking, and avoid running – initially anyway.

“And certainly avoid the most damaging form of movement to joints, particularly joints that are stressed anyway, which is high-impact rotational stuff like pivoting or twisting.

“The benefits from walking would probably outweigh any minor exacerbation of joint problems, but you can minimise them with good footwear.”

3. Walking helps maintain our balance, which helps protect against falls

There are four components to health-related fitness – cardiovascular endurance, muscular strength, ideal body composition and balance and flexibility.

As we age, we lose proprioception – awareness of muscles and movements.

“It’s particularly around the ankles and the hips. The vestibular system controls balance, but it’s helped by good musculature. If your muscles are weak and your balance deteriorates, then you’ve increased risk of falls,” Dr McCaffrey says.

However, this does not need to be the case, especially as walking increases fitness, improves body composition and improves muscle strength. Every time we walk, we also increase our balance.

“Any exercise will improve the strength of the muscles involved in the activity. Walking will improve the strength of the muscles involved in walking, mostly from the pelvis down, but also your arms as you swing them when you walk.”

4. Walking doesn’t need to be intense to make a difference

We consume 3.5 millilitres of oxygen per minute per kilogram of body mass, even when sitting. This unit is referred to as one MET. When we walk, we increase our oxygen consumption three to six times.

“If you’re sitting, you’re consuming around one to 1.5 METs,” Prof Moyna says. “One to three METs is light-intensity activity – that’s pottering around the house, walking up and down the stairs, going to the bathroom. When you’re walking normally, you’re at between three and six METs.”

Getting any exercise during the day helps the body process sugar, thus reducing insulin, which is a key marker for metabolic health.

“There are studies that have compared two office-based groups, both getting up to walk every 20 minutes. One group walked at light intensity, between one and three METs, and the other group walked at moderate intensity, between three and six METs,” Prof Moyna adds. “They gave both groups a glucose drink. They found that both groups had a reduction in insulin levels in the bloodstream, so regardless of whether it was light- or moderate-intensity, if you get up every 20 minutes and walk for two minutes, there are tremendous benefits.”

5. Walking improves metabolic health and cardiovascular fitness

Walking, unless it’s punishing, is often dismissed as a legitimate form of exercise. Both experts agree this is nonsense.

“The simple act of walking increases our metabolism. Compared to sitting, walking increases your metabolism threefold to sixfold,” Prof Moyna says. “Moderate to vigorous exercise is recommended for all adults in Ireland and the developed world. Moderate exercise is three to six METs. That’s a brisk outdoor walk, and you’re increasing your metabolism three to six fold.”

Dr McCaffrey agrees, saying: “It contributes to cardiovascular fitness. It may help in maintaining a healthy weight or achieving a healthy weight and it’s very good mentally as well. Walking regularly is a fantastically healthy lifestyle. You need nothing else.”

All welcome at Parkrun and Parkwalk

The success of Parkrun – the regular 5km events taking place in an estimated 120 public parks across Ireland on Saturday mornings – shows there is a great appetite for this type of social gathering.

Parkrun’s promoters have now added Parkwalks, and there has been an encouraging uptake from people all over the country.

The Parkwalk initiative has been promoted during January and February and will be extended through March. Everyone is welcome, and participants can suit themselves by walking, jogging, running, volunteering or simply lending their support.

The Parkwalk campaign is a great way of encouraging even more people to join in the fun.

At Parkrun, you can choose to walk all of the course, or even combine this with a jog if that feels right. You can bring a friend or family member or just go on your own.

Many events allow dogs, and if you prefer to use walking poles, feel free.

Volunteer walk leaders are on hand to meet new participants. They can be found at the start, close to the special Parkwalk banner, and will answer any questions as well as providing a huge dose of support and encouragement.

See parkrun.com/ie

The walking trail for you

If you’re looking for a new walk, check out getirelandwalking.ie, where they have collated the routes of Coillte and Waterways Ireland in an easy to navigate feature with a dropdown county-by-county menu. Get Ireland Walking is a national initiative that aims to maximise the number of people participating in walking for health, well-being and fitness throughout Ireland.

Check these top resources

For everything you need to know about using waymarked trails, including safety tips, fitness levels required and timings, see sportireland.ie

for the Discover Trail Walking booklet. For safety information, Ordnance Survey Ireland has compiled a comprehensive guide with an essential pre-walk checklist (osi.ie/blog/walking-safety/). Discover Ireland and Failte Ireland are also worth checking out.