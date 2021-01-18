Siobhan Byrne’s 21 fit days: 1 workout, 2 levels — fitness or fat loss

This week we are going to look at four new exercises to add to your previous two workouts. By now your fitness levels should be picking up and you should be starting to feel stronger.

Make sure you are getting at least two workouts in a week at this stage, if not three and try to get some cardio in on the days you are not working out. As we increase the amount of exercises, you will need to allow for extra time in your workout.

By now you have a good full body workout that you can do at home or outside and will keep you going for a couple of months. If you find it getting too easy, it can be adapted by changing the tempo, increasing reps, or using time under tension – where you hold the exercise position for a couple of seconds.

Remember to pencil in a time to exercise that works for you. There is no right or wrong time to train, just what works for you. Read More Today we are adding a lunge to target the entire legs including the quad, glute and calf muscles, followed by plank jacks to engage the core and increase the heart rate. The dips will help target the back of the arms — a common complaint especially from women which is the sagging skin at the back of the arm. Finally we have the quad hip abduction, a great exercise to target the outside of the hip and top of the thigh. Which method will you choose? Method 1 — 12 to 15 rep workout Complete each exercise for 12-15 reps before moving to the next exercise. Repeat all four exercises then take a rest before completing two or three more sets. This workout is ideal if you are a beginner or looking to add some strength training into your fitness plan to help improve strength and weight loss.

If you want a tougher workout try these exercises in Tabata style. Method 2 — Tabata So what is Tabata training? It's a high-intensity training method that can usually be completed in a very short amount of time — as little as four minutes. Although short, it may leave you feeling like you have spent hours in the gym. You work all-out performing each exercise for 20 seconds and then rest for 10 seconds before moving on to the next one, repeating eight times. 1. Lunge Start by standing in an upright position with your arms straight then take a step forward into a lunge, dropping your back knee towards the floor. Push off the front foot to return to start position and then alternate the legs.

Lunge

2. Plank jacks Start on your toes and hands with your arms straight back flat and your feet together. Then jump your feet out to the sides without moving your hand position. Immediately jump back to the middle and repeat. Keep your back flat throughout.

Plank jacks

3. Dips Start with your hands on a step with your fingers facing your back no more than shoulder width apart and your knees bent with feet flat on the floor. Dip the body down by bending the elbows but keeping your back close to the step then push back up to start position, never fully locking the elbows.

Dips

4. Quad, hip, abduction Start by kneeling on all fours with knees and hands on the floor then simply raise one leg up and out to the side, keeping the knee bent and your back flat. Bring the leg back to the start position then repeat all reps on one side before changing sides.

Quad, hip abduction

New year tip for weightloss: Each week I'll be giving you one of the tips I use with clients to help achieve fat loss. Lockdown is the perfect opportunity to organise and hone your food preparation for the day. Whether you are working from home or busy on the frontline, planning your good and healthy food will help keep up energy levels, control excess calories and keep you as healthy as possible. Add in plenty of healthy proteins, fresh fruit and veg to ensure your meal prep gives your body exactly what it needs.

