Siobhan Byrne’s 21 fit days: 1 workout, 2 levels — fitness or fat loss

It’s week two of your exercise plan and this time we are concentrating on legs, glutes abs and core. The workouts operate on two levels, each with its own tempo. Take your time perfecting each exercise to get the best form possible

Fitness expert Siobhan Byrne

Siobhan Byrne

This week we are going to look at four new exercises which you will add to last week’s. These focus on legs, glutes, abs and core. The first exercise, the squat jump, is a plyometric movement which is great for not only shocking the muscle but also for increasing your heart rate. You can control this jump if you are only a beginner or really go for it if you are more advanced. The next exercise, the hip raise, is great for targeting the glutes. Remember, strong glutes can help to minimise back pain. We follow this with the flutter kick to hit the abs and core, while the side lunge chop targets not just the legs but also the obliques. Perform this workout on alternate days and do cardio – walking, running, sprints, on the days you are not strength training. Take one or two rest days.

Which method will you choose?

Method 1 — 12 to 15 rep workout
Complete each exercise for 12-15 reps before moving to the next exercise. Repeat all eight exercises then take a rest before completing two or three more sets.
This workout is ideal if you are a beginner or looking to add some strength training into your fitness plan to help improve strength and weight loss.
If you want a tougher workout, try these exercises in Tabata style.

Method 2 — Tabata
So what is Tabata training? It’s a high intensity training method that can usually be completed in a very short amount of time — as little as four minutes. Although short, it may leave you feeling like you have spent hours in the gym. You work all-out performing each exercise for 20 seconds and then rest for 10 seconds before moving on to the next one, repeating eight times.

