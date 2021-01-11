Siobhan Byrne’s 21 fit days: 1 workout, 2 levels — fitness or fat loss

This week we are going to look at four new exercises which you will add to last week’s. These focus on legs, glutes, abs and core. The first exercise, the squat jump, is a plyometric movement which is great for not only shocking the muscle but also for increasing your heart rate. You can control this jump if you are only a beginner or really go for it if you are more advanced. The next exercise, the hip raise, is great for targeting the glutes. Remember, strong glutes can help to minimise back pain. We follow this with the flutter kick to hit the abs and core, while the side lunge chop targets not just the legs but also the obliques. Perform this workout on alternate days and do cardio – walking, running, sprints, on the days you are not strength training. Take one or two rest days.

Which method will you choose?

Method 1 — 12 to 15 rep workout

Complete each exercise for 12-15 reps before moving to the next exercise. Repeat all eight exercises then take a rest before completing two or three more sets.

This workout is ideal if you are a beginner or looking to add some strength training into your fitness plan to help improve strength and weight loss.

If you want a tougher workout, try these exercises in Tabata style.

Method 2 — Tabata

So what is Tabata training? It’s a high intensity training method that can usually be completed in a very short amount of time — as little as four minutes. Although short, it may leave you feeling like you have spent hours in the gym. You work all-out performing each exercise for 20 seconds and then rest for 10 seconds before moving on to the next one, repeating eight times.

1. Squat Jumps

Start with your feet shoulder width apart and your hands by your side. Squat down toward the grounds pushing your hips back ensuring that your knees don't go beyond your shoe laces, then jump up in the air and land back into squat position and repeat.

Squat jumps

Squat jumps 2. Hip Raise

These are brilliant for engaging the glutes. So often women find it difficult to engage the glutes on deep squats so this is a very effective exercise. Start by lying on the floor with your knees bent and the feet placed flat on the floor and your arms by your side. Bridge your hips up to create a straight line then coming back down towards the ground.

Hip raise

Hip raise 3. Side lunge chop

Start by standing in an upright position with your arms raised overhead, hands clasped. Then take a step to one side leaning forward and lowering your torso slightly forward bringing your arms down to the side of the knee like a chop. Push off the outside foot to return to the start position then repeat exact same movement on opposite side alternating each side.

Side lunge and chop

Side lunge and chop

Side lunge and chop 4. Flutter Kicks

Start on your back with legs straight out in front, slightly off the floor and your arms by your sides. Simply raise one leg straight up a few inches from floor level then raise opposite leg and continue raising your legs in scissor-like motion.

Flutter kicks

Flutter kicks

