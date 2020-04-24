Siobhan Byrne: Staying strong in lockdown

I am sure a lot of you are struggling without the gym but I can assure you that you can get an excellent workout at home. Some of our most well-known clients use virtual personal training with us, just using bodyweight, as it can be so effective.

If you read these pages regularly, you will know I am an avid strength training fan.

Why? Because at age 41, strength training is the fountain of youth.

It has changed my shape, improving it by adding enough muscle to look lean yet not bulky, creating balance in the body and improving my fitness levels. I generally use a mixture of weights and bodyweight depending on time and where I'm training. This week, I focussed on bodyweight training in the garden with a mixture of bodyweight and weights workouts. Funnily enough, it was the bodyweight workouts that have really pushed me to my limit, which always reminds me just how tough bodyweight can be. ⬤ Repeat each exercise for 15 reps or 15 reps on each side. Compete all four exercises — this is one set. Aim for 3-4 sets. Press up Expand Close Press up 1 / Facebook

Whatsapp Press up 1 ■ Start on knees or toes with hands under chest and back flat in plank position. Lower yourself to the ground, then back to start position. Keep the back flat throughout. Expand Close Press up 2 / Facebook

Whatsapp Press up 2 Reverse lunge Expand Close Reverse lunge 1 / Facebook

Whatsapp Reverse lunge 1 ■ Stand upright with your arms straight. Take a step backward, dropping your back knee to the floor and leaning your torso slightly forward with your weight on your front leg. Expand Close Reverse lunge 3 / Facebook

Whatsapp Reverse lunge 3 Push off your front foot to return to the start position. In & out squat Expand Close In and out squat 1 / Facebook

Whatsapp In and out squat 1 ■ Start in semi-squat position with feet wider than shoulder-width apart, jump into the air changing your foot direction to split squat, before landing then dipping toward the floor and then jumping back to squat position and completing a squat, repeating as you go. Expand Close In and out squat 2 / Facebook

Whatsapp In and out squat 2 Expand Close In and out squat 3 / Facebook

Whatsapp In and out squat 3 Plank jacks Expand Close Plank jacks 1 / Facebook

Whatsapp Plank jacks 1 ■ Start on your toes and hands with your arms straight back flat and your feet together. Then jump your feet out to the sides without moving hand position. Immediately jump back to the middle and repeat. Keep your back flat throughout. Expand Close Plank jacks 2 / Facebook

Whatsapp Plank jacks 2 Cocooner's corner Never move beyond what is comfortable and move steadily and carefully. Always check with your GP before beginning any new exercise regime. Do two to three times daily Seated squat Expand Close Seated squat / Facebook

Whatsapp Seated squat ■ Start with your feet hip- to shoulder-width apart and arms crossed or down by your side. Sit back and down to a chair and then simply push through the heels to return to the start position. If you need support, choose a chair with arms and hold for balance. If you prefer, you can begin in the sitting position. Repeat 8-12 times Hamstring stretch Expand Close Hamstring stretch / Facebook

Whatsapp Hamstring stretch ■ Stand upright with your arms by your sides. Bend forward at the waist, lowering your hands towards the floor, or as close to the floor as you can; stop at your knees or calves if you need to. Keep legs straight and don't jerk or bounce. Hold for as long as is comfortable. Hammer curl Expand Close Hammer curl / Facebook

Whatsapp Hammer curl ■ Start by holding two bottles of water with your palms facing your body and slowly pull them up, keeping your elbows close to the body by your side. Return to start position and repeat for 10-12 reps.