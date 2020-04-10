Siobhan Byrne: Keep it in the family - let your kids join in

Hopefully by this week everyone will be working on getting their entire household doing some exercise on a daily basis. Whether that is getting out for walks, games in the garden with kids or these short home workouts, remember that staying active has so many benefits for the entire family which will help you feel better, have more energy and not feel so fatigued.

These workouts encompass basic exercises which you can further advance by adding extra cardio into your workouts, at home or in your garden.

Today's four exercises are squats, flutter kicks, floor dips and lying superman. Try completing 12 to 15 reps of each exercise before moving onto the next.

Complete all exercises and this will be one set.

If you are a beginner or find this challenging, stick to this basic set.

You can make these exercises fun for all the family by (at the end of each set) adding in ball throws for two minutes, skipping for one minute, or playing tag with one team member on each side of the line for two minutes, before going into the next set.

* Get Moving Next week, work out at home using weights

Floor dips

■ Start by sitting on the floor with your hands behind you, fingers pointing toward your feet and feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips off the ground so your weight is on your hands and on your feet. Dip down towards the ground bending at the elbows and return to start straight arm position. Your glutes should not touch the ground throughout this exercise.

Lying superman

■ Lie face down on the floor with your legs straight and your arms stretched out overhead, then raise your upper body and legs together about 15 inches off the floor. Hold briefly then return to the start position by lowering yourself back to the floor. Complete 12-15 reps

Squat

■ Stand upright with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your body toward the floor, sending your hips back and down and bending your knees.

Push through your heels to return to the start position, keeping your back flat throughout.

Cocooner's corner

Never move beyond what is comfortable and move steadilyand carefully. Always check with your GP before beginning any new exercise regime.

Seated squat

■ Start with your feet hip-to shoulder-width apart and arms crossed or down by your side. Sit back and down to a chair and then simply push through the heels to return to the start position. If you need support, choose a chair with arms and hold for balance. If you prefer, you can begin in the sitting position.

Torso twist

■ Start with your feet hip-distance apart with your tummy held tight and your arms straight out in front of you. Twist your upper torso including your head as you turn to one side, keeping your arms shoulder height. Then simply return to the start position and twist the torso to the other side. Make sure to look the direction your hands are facing and keep the hips straight ahead at all times, only twisting the torso. Never go beyond what is comfortable.

Sphinx pose

■ Start by lying down with your legs straight and the tops of your feet on the floor with your elbows directly under the shoulders and your hands face down. Raise your head and shoulders, keeping your legs and forearms on the floor and look straight forward.

