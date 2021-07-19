| 16.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Siobhan Byrne: Five ways to exercise with your kids this summer 

With your children off school, you may be finding it difficult to get to the gym. Siobhan Byrne has you covered with these tips to get the whole family working up a sweat in the fresh air

Siobhan Byrne at home in Malahide with her children Regan and Riyanne. Photo: Steve Humphreys. Expand

Close

Siobhan Byrne at home in Malahide with her children Regan and Riyanne. Photo: Steve Humphreys.

Siobhan Byrne at home in Malahide with her children Regan and Riyanne. Photo: Steve Humphreys.

Siobhan Byrne at home in Malahide with her children Regan and Riyanne. Photo: Steve Humphreys.

Siobhan Byrne

If lockdowns have taught us anything, it’s that we can still actually work out from home. In fact, we learned that we can do most things from home and training is no different. Now that the kids are off school, you may find yourself run ragged trying to keep them entertained, possibly trying to work from home, running your household, and also trying to work out yourself.

What I’ve learned from training over the years is that it’s just important to get it done. You don’t always feel like training, you don’t always have the time, there’s always something else that you may think is more important to be done, but actually putting training first should be your priority. I’ve always said the only workout you will ever regret is the one that you don’t do.

I always feel better for working out. It gives me more patience, energy and stamina. Basically, I’m an all-round better mum when I train. It’s so important that I find the time for training three to four times per week. However, this is not always an easy thing to do when there is a three-year-old and an eight-year-old on their school holidays looking to be entertained. Depending on what age your children are, it’s never too early to start introducing them to sport, fitness and training. It’s important that it needs to be fun for your kids. The thing I’ve learned about my own kids is that they just want to have fun.

Most Watched

Privacy