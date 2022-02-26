Simple strength exercises to try out at home

Challenge yourself by trying out these routines.

(Calf muscles)

Stand with feet hip distance apart, hands lightly touching a chair/wall. Slowly raise your heels, keeping your knees straight while going up on to the balls of your feet. Slowly lower and repeat.

High Knee Reverse Lunge

Reverse lunge with high knee

(Glut, hip flexor, quadriceps and hamstring strength)

Stand with feet hip distance apart. Step back with one leg, bending the front leg to around 90 degrees and keeping your back straight. Step forward, bringing the knee up to 90 degrees in front of you, straightening the other leg into a tall, single leg balance.

Standing Hip Abduction

Standing hip abduction

(Gluteal muscles)

Stand with feet hip distance apart, holding a chair or table. While balancing on one leg, lift the other out to the side. Keep both knees straight and both feet pointing forward. Make sure your upper body and pelvis remain stable, isolating movement at your hip.

Bridge

Bridge

(Gluteal, hamstring, quadricep and back muscles)

Lie on your back, knees bent up, feet flat on the floor, hip distance apart. Raise your pelvis until there is a straight line from your knees to your shoulders. Pause, slowly lower and repeat.

Toe taps

Slow Toe Taps

(Shin muscles)

Sitting or standing, keeping your heels on the ground, slowly raise your feet and toes off the floor, feeling your shin muscles switch on. Hold, slowly lower and repeat.