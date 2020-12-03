Should we be wearing a mask in the gym?

Finally, the Great Reopening has taken place after the three wise(ish) men declared it.

And so, we can return to our much-missed house of worship — the gym.

But after an extended spell obsessing about R-rates and worrying about exposing our families to Covid, merrily heading off to the gym without a mask seems like an act of wanton recklessness.

But the advice on this subject has been relatively unclear.

Initially, when Covid emerged, the official advice seemed to swing against wearing masks during exercising.

Read More

Read More

The reasons were that increased exhalation would make the mask wet and therefore not as effective and that it could be problematic for individuals with latent respiratory issues.

There were also some questions over how elite performance might be affected, although this is probably less germane to the average gym-goer.

But the science has since moved on. A study published early last month by the University of Saskatchewan found that “exercise performance and blood and muscle oxygen levels are not affected for healthy individuals wearing a face mask during strenuous workouts.”

Now, many gyms in the US and the UK are mandating their users to wear masks while in the gym. Somewhat confusing, this has tended to come with a caveat for “while exercising”.

However in September, Wales made masks compulsory in any indoor location, including gyms and leisure centres.

This issue has also been the subject of frenetic Irish research, exploring how our breathing changes during exercise.

A joint study by the Mater Hospital’s Physiotherapy Department and UCD Department of Engineering used optical imaging to map the airflows during different intensities of exercise. It also analysed the effect of wearing a face mask on these airflows.

The study took airflow measurements at rest, during stationary cycling, squats and step-ups. The exercises were performed with and without masks and at moderate- and high-intensity. Moderate intensity is defined as 45pc to 55pc of an individual’s maximum heart rate, and high intensity as 65pc to 75pc.

The study found that exercise changes how we exhale.

“The velocity of the exhaled airflow jet is increased during exercise, when compared with the baseline measures at rest. The velocity also further increased with higher intensity exercise,” the study found.

For those of us about to return to the gym, these findings should give us pause — more exhalation can mean more virus.

Dr Kevin Nolan, Assistant Professor at UCD’s School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, who collaborated on the study, explains.

“Your airway is coated in a film of mucus, and saliva and all these various bodily fluids. So if we have Covid-19, there is a strong possibility that there is Covid-19 in those fluids.

“If you cough, some of that film can be lifted away from the surface into the faster moving flow and carried away as droplets. The size of those droplets can vary dramatically and they’ll travel different distances. The harder you breathe, the more droplets you’re going to shear away from your airway.”

How vigorously we exhale is affected by a number of factors, including the intensity of the exercise, the type of exercise and the individuals’ physical characteristics.

Expand Close What type of mask should you wear at the gym? / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp What type of mask should you wear at the gym?

Read More

Analysis of airflow expelled by the study participants shows the difference between moderate- and high-intensity squats, and moderate- and high-intensity cycling.

Unique characteristics — like the shape of our airway and our mouth — also affect how we exhale. If I’m training, I might exhale more intensely and even in a different direction to a training partner doing the same routine.

The study repeated each exercise wearing two types of masks: a standard surgical mask, and an FFP3 mask, which has a filter. Both masks reduced the airflow, although the FFP3 mask’s reduction was more remarkable, especially at high intensity.

The type of mask matters, explains Dr Nolan.

“Surgical masks are ideal for working in a surgical environment. Prior to Covid, that was what they were designed for. They tend to have gaps, particularly around the nose, you always know it’s difficult to get them to seal,” he says.

So, as we exhale more during strenuous exercise, and — currently at least — we really can’t predict with certainty where those droplets go, shouldn’t we all wear masks during intensive exercise?

The answer is slightly complicated but it’s broadly yes, with caveats.

Professor Niall Moyna, of DCU’s School of Health and Human Performance, says that when it comes to wearing masks, “the research shows that at very high intensity, above 40-45 breaths a minute, your oxygen uptake could be compromised.

“If you’re doing sustained exercise, like a spinning class, you may find it a bit harder. The answer to that is to go down a notch, reduce the resistance.

“There is a difference in terms of the type of exercise. High-intensity cardiovascular exercise may — and this is at extremely high intensity — prove inhibiting. But for lower-intensity workouts, weights-based workouts for example, there should be no difficulty wearing masks.

“You’re not breathing hard, not hyperventilating. There shouldn’t be anywhere the same level of inconvenience or annoyance.”

For professional sports people, indoor training is masked, although the type of exercise is tailored to the environment.

David Nolan runs Synapse Performance and is Head of Performance at Rugby Academy Ireland.

“From our perspective, with athletes, we want to limit infection at all times. We completely abide by the guidelines wherever we are. In indoor settings, in the gym, we will wear masks.”

However, the organisation tailors the type of training to the environment.

“The exercise they’re engaging in — resistance training — is not as highly-taxing on the cardio-respiratory system as something like running. In an outdoor setting, masks don’t need to be worn as much because social distancing is much more feasible, and it’s much more ventilated.”

The ventilation point again. Experts say this cannot be overlooked.

“If you want to work out inside a gym, you should ensure it’s well ventilated and the windows are open,” says Professor Nolan.

In July, the UK Government updated its guidance on the safe reopening of gyms, stressing the case for enhanced ventilation and proposing a maximum occupancy of 100sqft per person. It recommended increasing the flow rate of ventilation from 101/s/p to “at least 201/s/p”. That’s litres per second per occupant.

So the onus is both on the gym and the gym-goer to ensure we can all return safely.

This means adequate ventilation, mask use where possible and tweaking your routine. It also means investigating our own physical health.

“A professional rugby player is going to have better capability to tolerate wearing a mask during exercise,” says Professor Ronan Cahill, Professor of Surgery at the Mater and UCD.

“One of the things you’re seeing is, who is healthy and who isn’t? After a few decades, nearly all of us start getting some high blood pressure. Is that the same thing as cardiovascular risk? It is, really. And even if you’re well controlled, is that still the same thing? And that’s where it’s terribly difficult for everyone to know — individually — is this right for me?”

So, Covid has changed everything. Why shouldn’t it change our exercise routine? Professor Moyna of DCU says there’s no reason we can’t wear a mask while exercising, and if that means a small reduction in intensity, there’s no harm done.

“The message should be to wear a mask and be aware that you may feel some discomfort during sustained rhythmic exercise like using a cross-trainer, cycling, spinning.

“If you perceive it to be a little bit more difficult, just reduce the intensity to get all the benefits,” says Professor Moyna.

Read More

GYM CASE STUDY: YVONNE HOGAN, HEALTH & LIVING EDITOR

Expand Close Health & Living Editor, Yvonne Hogan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Health & Living Editor, Yvonne Hogan

‘The first few times I wore the mask it felt strange, but I got used to it within days — now I wouldn’t go to the gym without it’

Working out at home just doesn’t do it for me. I love the gym. It is my sanctuary. It sets me up for the day, puts me in a good mood and makes me better at parenting my two young children. If I am going to the gym, I eat better, I sleep better, I am better. Conversely, if I don’t work out regularly, my diet is appalling, I sleep badly and I don’t feel happy with myself. I don’t feel like me.

I had just got back into working out regularly when the pandemic hit in March — I have an almost three-year-old daughter who only started sleeping through the night after she turned two — and as soon as the gyms reopened after the first lockdown, I was looking forward to getting back.

However, I was nervous. So I invested in the Under Armour Sports Face Mask (€30, lifestylesports.com). I weight-train and my workouts consisted of a five day split, with two heavy days and three relatively light. The first time I wore the mask, it was leg day. I dropped the weight by about 20pc and the reps by 10pc. I found it challenging at the time and when I got home afterwards, I felt so weak I had to go for a nap!

Read More

I dropped the weights and intensity for the next couple of workouts and within two weeks, I was back at my usual weight and intensity.

The mask is very comfortable to wear. It fits very snugly around the nose and under the chin, and there is plenty of room inside so you don’t feel constricted at all.

The only drawback I found once I acclimatised was that it compromised my vision slightly and I found myself nervous doing exercises like step ups or squat jumps, so I give them a miss. Drinking water is a bit arduous, so I have to be mindful to drink enough.

I was curious to see if the mask was effective, and Professor Cahill and Professor Nolan (see feature, left) offered to test the mask with their equipment at the Mater Hospital. The mask proved highly effective at reducing the reach of my breath and showed very few gaps at the sides — something that would arise with regular masks.

I wouldn’t feel right going into a gym now without a mask — I am sure it would be difficult to wear for those who like their cardio, but for anyone who weight trains, it is a no-brainer.