Set your exercise habit for 2021: how to build a home workout

Today we will focus on core and legs. These exercise can be combined with the last 12 exercises to make a complete body workout. I find the ideal amount of time to train at home is around 30 minutes.

So depending on how much time it suits you to train, you can either divide this into two workouts of eight exercises each or complete all exercises together.

Remember, there is no wrong or right, just what works for you. But I will tell you as a busy working mum, 30 minutes is the perfect amount of time.

The sumo squat and single leg hip extension will focus on different parts of the legs and glutes, while the side plank and squat thrusts focus on the obliques core.

If you find the squat thrusts too difficult, simply start by walking one foot in, then the other, and then walking the feet out one by one. Starting this way will help transition you to the squat thrust with the jump.

Which method will you choose?

Method 1 — 12 to 15 rep workout

Complete each exercise for 12-15 reps before moving to the next exercise. Repeat all exercises then take a rest before completing two or three more sets. This workout is ideal if you are a beginner or looking to add some strength training into your fitness plan to help improve strength and weight loss. As I mentioned, you can divide the exercises into two workouts of eight, and do for four or five sets, or one with 16 exercises for two or three sets. If dividing into two, you could alternate, doing workout 1 on Monday and Friday, and workout 2 on Wednesday for example. Or you could do workout 1 for three weeks, before moving on to workout 2.

Method 2 — Tabata

So what is Tabata training? It’s a high intensity training method that can usually be completed in a very short amount of time — as little as four minutes. Although short, it may leave you feeling like you have spent hours in the gym. It is basically high intensity training working each exercise all-out for 20 seconds and then resting for 10 seconds, before moving on the next exercise, repeating eight times. You might want to split the exercises into two groups of eight if doing Tabata-style.

1. Sumo squat

Start by standing upright with your arms straight and your feet wider than shoulder-width apart. Simply lower yourself toward the floor, sending your hips back and down and bending your knees. Then push through your heels to return to the start position, keeping your back straight and head up throughout the exercise.

2. Squat thrusts

Start by going into a squat position with your hands on the ground, then from there, thrust both legs out and back to full extension, then return to start position and repeat. Ensure that you keep your tummy tight and do not let the lower back dip when your legs are extended.

3. Side plank

Support your body by leaning on your side on your elbow and on the side of your foot with the opposite foot sitting on top. Keep your body straight and hold the position. Try to hold position for 15-20 seconds.

4. Single leg hip extension

Start by lying mid back on a step or on the floor with your knees bent and hands by your side. Raise one leg slightly off the grounds and bridge your hips so your hips and glutes are elevated off the ground. Dip your hips down toward the ground then push back up to bridged position.

Tips for weight loss

Plan out your next six weeks of training with your goals each week, amount of time you have to train, food goals, eating more greens and lean protein. Make realistic goals that you can stick to. Remember, it’s only possible to lose two pounds of body fat a week, so if fat loss is your goal keep it slow and steady to stay focused.