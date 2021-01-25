| -0.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Set your exercise habit for 2021: how to build a home workout

This week we add four new exercises to our routine. You will now have 16 exercises from which you can build a home workout for the next six weeks

Fitness expert Siobhan Byrne Expand

Close

Fitness expert Siobhan Byrne

Fitness expert Siobhan Byrne

Fitness expert Siobhan Byrne

Siobhan Byrne

Today we will focus on core and legs. These exercise can be combined with the last 12 exercises to make a complete body workout. I find the ideal amount of time to train at home is around 30 minutes.

So depending on how much time it suits you to train, you can either divide this into two workouts of eight exercises each or complete all exercises together.

Remember, there is no wrong or right, just what works for you. But I will tell you as a busy working mum, 30 minutes is the perfect amount of time.

Privacy