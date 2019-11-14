This week I’m finding out all about pilates and yoga, the difference between them, the importance of movement, and the massive benefits that can be had from their practice.

Real Health Podcast: Yoga, pilates and what you really need to know with Annie Kirwan and Lee Tracey

To give me insights, tips and advice, I speak to two of Ireland’s leading experts and practitioners, Annie Kirwan and Lee Tracey, who are co-founders of Reformation, a Dublin-based studio.

Annie and Lee also reveal how and why yoga and pilates became so important to them, how they ditched careers in science and finance to pursue their dreams and why we need to all start re-connecting with ourselves to find quiet time in this world of busy-ness.

