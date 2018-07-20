30 day personal health and fitness challenges are becoming more and more popular as it’s a great way to push yourself every day to get into a healthy habit and on this week’s Real Health podcast, I speak to SpinFM presenter, impersonator extraordinaire and social media influencer, Doireann Garrihy, who is in the middle of her own 20 day challenge.

Real Health Podcast: ‘There are days when I look at fitness people and think I’ll never look like that’ Doireann Garrihy on Fitspos and her own 20 day challenge

“I’m a sporadic exerciser,” she says. “I go through bouts of being really into it and then fall off the wagon and do nothing for six weeks. But with a holiday coming up, I needed to force myself to do it. Even thirty days seemed too big so I decided to go for twenty days of exercise instead!”

“It’s not about weight loss. It’s about getting the headspace of relaxing, switching off and not being on my phone and it’s getting easier to do.”

With a following of 150,000 on Instagram, Doireann has had plenty of encouragement and positive feedback but admits, ‘the more your following grows, the more likely you will get negativity. For the ninety-nine good comments, it’s the one bad one that throws you or sticks with you.’

Listen to the full interview to get Doireann’s three tips for having a healthy and positive engagement with social media as well as finding out her wind down routine and what she really thinks about some of the so-called ‘fitspos’.

Online Editors