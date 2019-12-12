Real Health Podcast: The Hangover episode with Dr Sumi Dunne

Christmas is just around the corner and the party season is in full swing, but have you been over-indulging and enjoying yourself a bit too much? Have you been hit with the dreaded hangover yet or perhaps not looking forward to it happening?

On this week's Real Health I've got the answers for you with Ireland's favourite GP, Dr. Sumi Dunne.

Sumi explains what a hangover is, what happens to your body (and head), what to do and what not to do and how you can help to get over from its symptoms the next day.

Sumi also tells me about certain drinks that have a tendency to cause more hangovers than others and what the best over-the-counter solution to buy is.

Plus, if there's one piece of information to take away, it's to remember that each unit of alcohol takes one hour to process from the last drink that you've had, so please do drink safely and responsibly and everyone will have a great Christmas in the process.

The Real Health podcast with Karl Henry in association with Laya Healthcare.

