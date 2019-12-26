Christmas is over and I hope you all had a wonderful time with friends and family and didn’t go over-board on the turkey, ham and wine?!

Christmas is over and I hope you all had a wonderful time with friends and family and didn’t go over-board on the turkey, ham and wine?!

Real Health Podcast: 'The future is testing but I'm prepared for it,' Eamon Dunphy on a life less lived

The days between Christmas and New Year are a great time to take stock, look back and reflect on the year and life in general, and so for this week’s Real Health podcast, I sit down with one of Ireland’s most famous and controversial journalists who is now the host of his own hugely popular podcast, The Stand, Eamon Dunphy.

I wanted to speak to Eamon about his life and career, from the highs and lows, to finding out about the mental stress of being in the spotlight. How do you deal with a life of notoriety and fame?

And now aged 74, he talks to me frankly about the future, what it may hold and why he’s not afraid of what’s to come.

I hope you enjoy the interview as you spend some time relaxing after Christmas Day and I will be back in the New Year with some great tips and advice for starting 2020 in the best possible way.

Keep sending your questions in to me via email realhealth@independent.ie or contact Karl on Twitter and Instagram @karlhenryPT.

For more episodes and information from the Real Health podcast you can also go to: https://www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-real-health-podcast/

The Real Health podcast with Karl Henry in association with Laya Healthcare.

Listen to the show on the SoundCloud player or subscribe and rate via the following links:

iPhone users can subscribe and listen on Apple Podcasts.

Android users can subscribe and listen on Google Podcasts.

Or listen on SoundCloud

And we’re on Spotify

Online Editors