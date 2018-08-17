Real Health Podcast: Life Lessons with Micheál Ó'Muircheartaigh

Micheál Ó'Muircheartaigh's life has been a life less ordinary. The legendary GAA commentator retired after 62 years in 2010 but has kept up a busy life and now, aged 88, he tells me about some of the most important life lessons he has learnt along the way.

Micheal has always lived a healthy life, but perhaps, most importantly, has never allowed it to be too stressful. Outlook and attitude – as well as passion – are the keys to a long and healthy life he says.

I’m sure you’ll enjoy listening to Micheál as he imparts some of that wisdom learned from nearly ninety years of living.

