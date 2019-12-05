Celebrating ten years presenting Operation Transformation, Kathryn Thomas joins me on this week's Real Health podcast to look ahead to the new series in January.

Real Health Podcast: Kathryn Thomas and getting yourself on the right road to health and fitness

She also tells me what it was like stepping into Gerry Ryan's shoes, why acting was her first love and how she got her break into TV.

We discuss the importance of balance and positivity in her life and why finding the thing that you love to do is so important.

Plus, Kathryn gives some tips for getting yourself on the right road to health and fitness.

