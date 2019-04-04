An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has revealed that he once weighed over 17.9 stone and had a 40-inch waist before he started doing triathlons.

Real Health Podcast: 'I used to be very overweight, I was 114 kilos (17.9 stone)' - Taoiseach Leo Varadkar reveals his fitness regime

Mr Varadkar (40), who said earlier this year he was "surprised" to learn on Operation Transformation that he had a metabolic age of a 53-year-old, met personal trainer Karl Henry this week for a new six-week fitness challenge.

The fitness test – which involves tests for sit-ups, press-ups, the plank, and a one-kilometre run – took place during the recording of the Real Health podcast.

Mr Varadkar, who trains four days a week at 7am, says he was motivated to take the fitness test as a follow-on from the metabolic age test.

“I thought I’d delve into it a little bit more and find out where I’m doing well and what the problem might be and how I can deal with it.”

“I used to be very overweight, I was 114 kilos with a 40-inch waist once upon a time and have managed to improve that over the years. This has just become part of what I do, I try to train four times a week usually first thing in the morning before I go into work.”

“That’s a mix of high intensity interval training and weights, I enjoy that as well. In terms of the stress of the job, it’s a bit of time out. Other people might do yoga or something like that but I find that this is my time out because you’re concentrating on the workout and you’re not able to think about other things.”

Mr Varadkar and two of his staff were tested on how many sit-ups and press-ups they can do in one minute, how fast they can run one kilometre on a treadmill, and the length of time they can hold the plank position.

Listen to the show to find out just how the Taoiseach did, and why not see how you measure up. In six weeks’ time he'll be tested on the same stats to see if any improvements have been made.

Mr Varadkar’s also gives an insight into his diet and lifestyle, his struggles with weight, and what he does to wind down at the end of a busy day.

