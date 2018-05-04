On this week’s show, Karl wants to inspire the men of Ireland to lose weight, get fit and healthy and make a positive change to their lives.

Real Health Podcast: 'I never want to go back to where I was' - Three stories to inspire Irish men to get fit and healthy

To inspire them to take action, he’s joined by Killian Butler, David Cryan and Isaac Butler who discuss how and why they decided to overcome weight and health issues in their lives.

Their stories are real stories of inspiration from Irish men in their 20s, 30s and 40s that prove you too can make a change today. Both Killian and David were active when younger but family life and middle age found them sitting on the couch and mindlessly eating more and more whilst their weight crept up to 20 stone.

For Isaac, the college years of pizza and beer and the pressure of body image in his 20s meant that he was becoming uncomfortable getting changed in front of his mates. But for them all, it reached a point where they said to themselves, enough is enough and they made a commitment to start eating healthy and exercising more.

Killian and David are now down to 15 stone and Isaac has reached his target of 11 stone but it’s their mindset and mentality that has been the key. “The way I’m feeling after losing the weight, I never want to go back to where I was,” says David. “Take time for yourself. Give yourself the 30 minutes to exercise. If you don’t look after yourself no-one else will.”

“I live by ‘progress not perfection,” explains Isaac. “You have to be self-aware and find something that works for you.” “One bad day is not the end of the world,” says Killian. “Having balance is important.”

The stories and advice from Killian, David and Isaac prove that, no matter what your age, you too can change your life starting today.

