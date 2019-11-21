Real Health Podcast: How to eat, drink and stay healthy over Christmas

The next few weeks are going to be busy. Between office parties and family and friend get-togethers, there will be plenty of socialising, eating and drinking over the Christmas period.

But, how to make sure all the work you’ve done on your health and fitness throughout the year doesn’t go to waste over the next few weeks? This week’s Real Health episode will help solve that problem.

I give you my ten tips that will make sure you can enjoy yourself but still keep you on track with your training and nutrition. From planning ahead to what to eat and drink on nights out, these are the tips that work for me, are simple and really effective and will mean you can still eat, drink and have a healthy Christmas!

Make sure to have balance in your life, don’t be too hard on yourself and fit your nights out into your overall plans and routine over the coming weeks.

