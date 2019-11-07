Real Health Podcast: Greg O'Shea on life after Love Island

Unless you've been living under a rock in 2019, my guest on this week's Real Health podcast is known to pretty much everyone in Ireland after winning ITV's Love Island.

He was a hugely popular winner and not only is he a proud Limerick man, he is also a very talented international athlete in rugby and athletics.

Greg O'Shea joins me on this week's episode to tell me about his Love Island experience, how he convinced his Mum to let him do it, what life has been like since the TV show, and we also talk about his sporting life, health and fitness, and how a serious injury nearly ended his rugby career.

“My long term plan before Love Island came along was to play rugby for as long as I can and then move into being a solicitor. But Love Island has now opened up so many doors for me. Never in a million years did I think I would be presenting a breakfast show. I’m a lucky man.”

Keep sending your questions in to me via email realhealth@independent.ie or contact Karl on Twitter and Instagram @karlhenryPT.

For more episodes and information from the Real Health podcast you can also go to: https://www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-real-health-podcast/

The Real Health podcast with Karl Henry in association with Laya Healthcare.

