I've covered nutrition before on the Real Health podcast from performance to healthy eating and this week I'm discussing fuelling your life with nutrition advice and tips from Danny Lennon of Sigma Nutrition.

Real Health Podcast: Fuel Your Life with Danny Lennon of Sigma Nutrition

Danny is the founder of Sigma Nutrition and has a master’s degree (MSc.) in Nutritional Sciences from University College Cork, during which time he completed his research thesis directly under the world-renowned vitamin D researcher Professor Kevin Cashman.

On this episode, Danny has ten key take-aways that you can use today in your everyday life with nutrition-specific tips around protein intake, snacking, food preparation and environment.

Plus, he also covers non-nutrition, lifestyle habits that will ensure you are living a well-balanced and healthy life.

