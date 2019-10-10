It massively impacts you in terms of running, training and everyday life and yet it’s not an area of health and fitness that people pay much attention to.

Real Health Podcast: Brian O'Loughlin of Movement101 on why movement and mobility are the secrets to real health

What am I talking about? Your mobility, and on this week’s Real Health podcast, I speak to Brian O’Loughlin of Movement101 and find out why movement and mobility are the real secrets to Real Health.

“It’s not about stretching or foam rolling,” explains Brian. “It’s about being able to physically move the way you want to move. Foam rolling and stretching can help but they’re too passive.”

After a bad shoulder injury got worse over time without a solution, Brian decided to take matters into his own hands and focused on mobility and better movement. It’s a rapidly growing area of fitness and he trains many inter-county stars, including players from the Dublin football team.

“The body craves movement, give it more and more,” he tells me. “Once you’re aware of it, the onus and responsibility is on you. Move as much as you can every single day. The biggest indicator is: can you do what you want to do well?”

