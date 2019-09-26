Real Health Podcast: Aoibhín Garrihy on family, health and career

Aoibhín Garrihy, entrepreneur, former Fair City Actress and former Dancing with the Stars finalist, joined me on this week’s Real Health podcast to talk about family, career and health.

Aoibhín gave up acting and headed west to Clare, where, she says, she has found happiness.

“Every time I headed to the west I felt a weight lift off me, felt happier and at ease. The outdoors is my happy place. When you free yourself from shackles it can be very free-ing and liberating.”

Aoibhín also talks about family life, being Mum to Hanorah and expecting her second child in December with husband John Burke, and why everyone has an opinion on motherhood, especially on social media.

Aoibhin Garrihy was speaking as part of Avonmore Fresh Milk’s Farmfulness campaign: www.avonmore.ie/our-story/our-farmers

