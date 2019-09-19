“I didn’t really know who I was and most of us aren’t really comfortable with who we are.”

Real Health Podcast: Alison Canavan's five As for Improving your wellness

Alison Canavan, the personal wellness coach and former model, has been through her own struggles and now wants to bring self-empowerment and awareness to more people.

Joining me on this week’s Real Health podcast, Alison opens up about her journey, dealing with insecurities and how mindfulness has helped her deal with life’s struggles.

She also takes me through the 5 As – Awareness, Acceptance, Accessibility, Attitude and Alignment – that can act as the structure and foundation for re-connecting yourself.

“If we give back to ourselves with time we give back to our own lives,” she says.

Alison will also be appearing along with other leading health and wellness experts at the Vitality Expo, ‘a celebration of healthy living’ in the RDS on Sept 28-29th and to get discounted tickets for just €8 including the booking fee, go to VitalityExpo.ie and enter the discount code ‘Karl’.

