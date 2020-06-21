Push yourself with a (hard)core and legs bodyweight workout with Siobhan Byrne

This week we have an all-new bodyweight workout for you concentrating on legs and core. The great thing about a good leg workout is the big calorie-burn factor that comes with it.

Although our lockdown is easing, it still may be some time before we get back to the normal gym life you may have been used to, so bodyweight workouts are a great way of shocking the muscles by working in a completely different way to how you may have trained before.

Change is often a good thing and allows us to reconnect with our bodies and achieve better results long-term.

This week we are going to look at six exercises that will really help push the body. Complete a leg and core exercise back to back for three to four sets before completing the rest of the exercises in the same way. Take a rest in between completion of the first two exercise sets and follow the same format throughout. Side-to-side squat Expand Close Side-to-side squat 1 / Facebook

Whatsapp Side-to-side squat 1 ■ Start with you feet no more than hip-width apart, squat back and down with your arms by your side as you return to start position, then take a step out to one side leaving the trailing leg where it is and squat again. Expand Close Side-to-side squat 2 / Facebook

Whatsapp Side-to-side squat 2

Expand Close Side-to-side squat 3 / Facebook

Whatsapp Side-to-side squat 3

V up Expand Close V up 1 / Facebook

Whatsapp V up 1 ■ Start by leaning back, balancing on your hands in a sitting position with your knees bent and your feet flat slightly off the ground. Expand Close V up 2 / Facebook

Whatsapp V up 2 Then simply lift your upper body towards the knees and raise your knees to your chest at the same time, coming into a V position. Return to start position then repeat.

Mountain Climber Expand Close Mountain climber 1 / Facebook

Whatsapp Mountain climber 1 ■ Start with your feet on the floor and two hands on the ground. Make sure your back is flat, with your core engaged. Expand Close Mountain climber 2 / Facebook

Whatsapp Mountain climber 2 Slowly bring one knee up to the chest then return back to start position and repeat with opposite leg; this is one rep. Expand Close Mountain climber 3 / Facebook

Whatsapp Mountain climber 3



Curtsey Lunge and kick Expand Close Curtsey lunge 1 / Facebook

Whatsapp Curtsey lunge 1 ■ Start by standing upright with feet hip-width apart, step behind and across into a curtsy, lowering your body down towards the ground. Expand Close Curtsey lunge 2 / Facebook

Whatsapp Curtsey lunge 2 Push off the front foot back to start position then kick the leg straight out to the side. Complete all reps on one side first. Expand Close Curtsey lunge 3 / Facebook

Whatsapp Curtsey lunge 3

In-out squat jump Expand Close In-out squat jump 1 / Facebook

Whatsapp In-out squat jump 1 ■ Start in a semi-squat position with feet wider than shoulder-width apart. Expand Close In-out squat jump 2 / Facebook

Whatsapp In-out squat jump 2 Jump into the air, changing your foot direction to split squat before landing then dipping toward the floor, before jumping back to a squat position and completing a squat, repeating as you go.

Side Plank Expand Close Side plank / Facebook

Whatsapp Side plank ■ Support your body by leaning on your side on your elbow and on the side of your foot, with the opposite foot sitting on top. Keep your body straight and hold the position. Try to hold the position for at least 15-20 seconds but keeping your form.

Want to work out with me? I will be doing this workout on Instagram @mrsbodybyrne at 10am on Monday morning. You can also see the workout on independent.ie