| 14.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'Now that my daughters are older I can focus on my fitness'

Grainne Rowe (56), mother of Ireland soccer international Sarah Rowe had little time to focus on fitness when her children were growing up, she tells Emily Hourican. But now she's determined to start putting herself first

Grainne Rowe with her daughters Fiona Rowe, Sarah Rowe and Lorna O&rsquo;Shea. Photo: Jar Finnegan Expand
Grainne Rowe with her daughter Sarah Rowe. Photo: Jar Finnegan Expand

Close

Grainne Rowe with her daughters Fiona Rowe, Sarah Rowe and Lorna O&rsquo;Shea. Photo: Jar Finnegan

Grainne Rowe with her daughters Fiona Rowe, Sarah Rowe and Lorna O’Shea. Photo: Jar Finnegan

Grainne Rowe with her daughter Sarah Rowe. Photo: Jar Finnegan

Grainne Rowe with her daughter Sarah Rowe. Photo: Jar Finnegan

/

Grainne Rowe with her daughters Fiona Rowe, Sarah Rowe and Lorna O’Shea. Photo: Jar Finnegan

'I've only started exercising recently. Sometimes I'll say 'oh I won't go today, I don't feel like it' and Sarah will say 'come on mum', and I'll make the effort. I'm starting to get better at that." So says 56-year-old Grainne Rowe, mother of Ireland soccer international Sarah Rowe.

Sarah is ambassador for 'Not Proving Just Moving', an initiative put together by 20x20 and supported by Lidl Moves, which aims to get women - of all ages, shapes, sizes, abilities and backgrounds - moving, and recognising the benefits in terms of mental health and happiness that come with exercise.

The campaign launches today with an online platform including a quick questionnaire that leads to a suggested activity (walking, jogging, cycling, yoga, home workout and dancing), and supports around how to get started, and, crucially, keep going. The resources section includes video instructions, advice and routines along with expert tips.