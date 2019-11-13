Life Fitness

Wednesday 13 November 2019

'My daughter feared for my health - so I lost 12 stone'

Wendy Deacon, 49, from Dublin, holds up one of her old skirts as she celebrates at London's Ritz Hotel where she has been named as Slimming World's Woman of the Year 2019 after losing more than twelve stone and more than half her bodyweight.
Mike Bedigan

A woman has lost more than half her body weight after being inspired by her daughter, who feared she would “eat herself to death”.

Wendy Deacon (49), from Dublin, has been named Slimming World’s Woman of the Year 2019, after shedding an enormous 12st 4.5lbs.

“I always came across as jolly and smiley, but inside I felt anything but,” she said.

“It was getting to the point where I felt uneasy whenever I left the house. I remember once a small boy pointed at me in the street and said ‘look at that fat lady’ to his mother.

Embarrassed

“She tried to hush him, but the damage was done. I’d never felt so embarrassed, I just wanted the ground to swallow me up.”

But the real turning point came when she found out that her daughter, Amy, had told her grandmother that she worried Wendy would “eat herself to death”.

HEALTH Slimmin.jpg
Undated handout photo issued by Slimming World of Wendy Deacon (left), 49, from Dublin and her daughter Amy. Wendy has shed twelve stone to be named as Slimming World Woman of the Year.

“Hearing that broke my heart and I knew I needed to change.

“The thought of my daughter being so worried about my health really spurred me into action,” she said.

She added that one of the most difficult lifestyle changes with the Slimming World plan was learning how to cook from scratch, but that everyone in her group was kind and supportive.

Wendy, who attends Slimming World in Leixlip, said the weight-loss and recognition have given her the confidence to plan a wedding to long-term fiance Dave, and she is now looking forward to her 50th birthday in January.

“By far the best thing about losing weight though is seeing the pride in my family’s faces, especially Amy’s.

“I’ve finally started to feel proud of myself too – I’ve got my whole life back.”

Herald

