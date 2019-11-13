A woman has lost more than half her body weight after being inspired by her daughter, who feared she would “eat herself to death”.

A woman has lost more than half her body weight after being inspired by her daughter, who feared she would “eat herself to death”.

'My daughter feared for my health - so I lost 12 stone'

Wendy Deacon (49), from Dublin, has been named Slimming World’s Woman of the Year 2019, after shedding an enormous 12st 4.5lbs.

“I always came across as jolly and smiley, but inside I felt anything but,” she said.

“It was getting to the point where I felt uneasy whenever I left the house. I remember once a small boy pointed at me in the street and said ‘look at that fat lady’ to his mother.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In