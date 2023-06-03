Meet the mid-life surfers: ‘These women don’t give a f**k. They don’t care if they fall off or what they look like’

Along Ireland’s coastline, more women than ever are surfing, and an increasing number are in their fifties and beyond. They tell us about finding healing and community in the waves and why surfing’s better than HRT

Surfers Trish Mulcahy, Grace O’Sullivan, Lorna Byrne O’Rourke and Margaret O’Brien Moran at Tramore beach in Co Waterford. Photo by Patrick Browne

Kathy Donaghy Today at 03:30