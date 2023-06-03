Meet the mid-life surfers: ‘These women don’t give a f**k. They don’t care if they fall off or what they look like’
Along Ireland’s coastline, more women than ever are surfing, and an increasing number are in their fifties and beyond. They tell us about finding healing and community in the waves and why surfing’s better than HRT
Kathy Donaghy
Margaret O’Brien Moran was 25 years old when she first tried surfing. Now 70, many things in her life have changed over the years but her love of surfing and getting into the sea with her board has not dimmed in all that time.