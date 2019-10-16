Katie McCabe: 'What it takes to be a professional footballer for Arsenal'

Having lit up national headlines last week for her crunch goal that helped secure Ireland a victory over Ukraine in their Euro 2021 qualifier in Tallaght Stadium, the hometown hero explains how she stays at the top of her game.

“The best way to look after your body is to be mindful of what you are putting into it and how you are looking after it,” she says.

“I am fortunate to be at a really professional club with Arsenal, very fortunate that I have everything I need to keep my health in check.

Katie says that if she is struggling with her food intake, for instance, if she is not consuming enough carbohydrates and protein, she has access to a nutritionist. “If I need someone to talk to, I have access to psychologists,” she says.

“We have a great support network here and there is always a helping hand.”

Having enjoyed a stellar career thus far, the skipper, who was called to captain Ireland when she was just 21, explains how she is always match fit.

“Sleep is one of the most important things and I aim to get eight to nine hours a night — it is the first and foremost way to recover after training.”

Besides a world-class fitness and diet regime, the 24-year-old soccer star, who signed for Arsenal in 2015, credits her mental attitude for her astounding success.

“I think I came so far because of my positive attitude and I am quite proud of that.

“To keep my mental health in check, I surround myself with good people, positive people. I think if you are around negative people all the time, you are just going to get sucked into that.

“If I am not having a great day, I write things down just to get my thoughts out on a piece of paper or keep a diary. It is not something I do every day, but if I need to I will and I feel better for it.

Katie, who is based in London, added: “I have great friends and family to lean on when I need them. When I came over from Ireland four years ago, I did struggle going into that professional environment and being around pros that have been in the game so long.

“In terms of being overwhelmed, I always do talk to someone about it and there were days when I had to phone home — it was difficult and it was that transition of getting out of your comfort zone. But if you are never going to get out of your comfort zone, you will never challenge yourself. I was happy to do it, and four years later, I am here and loving life and I am fortunate to be playing for Arsenal and the country.

As far as keeping motivated, Katie explains: “I know if I am lagging in the gym or half putting in an effort at training, I am putting myself and my teammates in jeopardy by not performing my best.

Republic of Ireland Captain Katie McCabe. PIC INPHO/Billy Stickland

“You talk to yourself in your head — ‘I am going to get up and go to the gym’ — and don’t get me wrong, there are days when I don’t want to go to the gym, especially in the afternoon, but you also have great teammates that will push you.”

For people hoping to up their fitness, Katie advises: “Setting small and realistic targets — even if that is writing down going to the gym, or walking every evening — and ticking it off, works really well. Just think of how good you will feel after.

“I set personal goals — right now, my goal is to play with the national team to qualify for a major tournament, and in terms of personal goals, I just want the team to do well.

“I feel like when you are winning with your team, that is better than all the little personal goals. When you are picking up trophies and qualifying for tournaments, there is nothing better than that, because you are sharing it with your teammates — so team goals are more important than personal goals.”

But what does training camp look like for a professional athlete?

“A normal week for me now with Arsenal starts on Sunday because we have the game and I would have the 90 minutes, and then Monday would be more of a recovery, so we would do a flush out on the bike and do stretches and massage,” Katie says.

“I also have cryotherapy to help my muscles recover quicker. It is like an ice bath, except you literally go into a room and it is minus-11 room temperature.

“On Tuesday, we have a day off because it is important to allow your body to have 48 hours to recover.

“On Wednesday, we do a pre-activation before going out on the pitch — working on my hip mobility or if I have any niggling injuries — and then, we do a 90-minute session on the pitch.

“In the afternoon, we do an upper session, so it would be like bench press and shoulder press. We have been joking about how much I have been doing uppers lately and that has been my go-to.

“I have also been doing a lot of core exercise and that is really important to have a strong core to hold players off.

“Thursday is very similar, except we work on the lower [body] to maintain strength in the legs. I don’t enjoy the lowers because you can’t walk after it!

“Friday is another day off and Saturday is a quick session to prepare you for Sunday.”

Reflecting on how far she has come, Katie accepts that football was always in her future.

“I come from quite a sporting family. My mam was a runner and played football herself for Kilnamanagh in Tallaght back in the day and my dad was a footballer too.

“I was inevitably very sporty growing up and involved in all sports in school. I played basketball and GAA but football took over when things started to become more serious. I played for the Leinster team and the under-15s Ireland team when I was 13, so I had to come away from the other sports to focus on football and I am so happy I did that.

Katie McCabe of Republic of Ireland celebrates after scoring her side's first goal during the UEFA Women's 2021 European Championships qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Ukraine at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

“I was five or six when I started kicking a ball with my brother and my dad and just loved it ever since. I always played against the boys growing up and I loved getting stuck in, and I was always the one girl around Kilnamanagh with a football.

“There is only a year and a half between myself and one of my brothers and we had the same group of friends growing up, so one of the lads would have a plastic goal and bring it to the field and we would play mini-World Cup all day long.

“I think the way I trained, I always gave 100pc and that is something I have carried through.

“I am quite a happy and positive person and that is important when you’re part of a team. I am the one to always look on the positive side and how to do things differently and be more proactive.”

Online Editors