How to be a runner: Fitness expert Prof Niall Moyna shares reality of training for a first race

The magic “pill” to a better life is getting active – and maybe training for a race – says one of Ireland’s leading fitness experts.

Professor Niall Moyna has shared his advice to hopeful runners, first telling beginners to set “realistic” goals and to understand that progress can happen gradually.

The fitness expert offered his tips to those looking to start running – or kickstart their training for the Irish Life Dublin Marathon like race ambassador and RTÉ broadcaster Carl Mullan.

Key to Running

“If you go out and you exercise regularly, what happens is, the body adapts, so your muscles get stronger, your cardiovascular system improves, the function of your immune system improves,” he said.

"And because of that, you're going to lower your risk for the four key causes of death in Ireland: cardiovascular disease, cancer, neurodegenerative disease, and metabolic diseases such as type one diabetes. You dramatically reduce your risk for all of those diseases.

"If you could get a pill and you could put the benefits of exercise into a pill, it would be the most prescribed drug in the world,” he said.

"There isn’t a single pharmacological agent that can have the impact that exercise can have in reducing your risk for all those diseases. And by the way, we spend 85pc of our healthcare budget treating those diseases that are due to lifestyle."

He added: "And then you get these longer term benefits that improve your overall health and make you fitter, make you stronger, allow you to perform activities of daily living play with your kids, you feel better, you sleep better, you look better. What else can I say.

"Don’t get caught up. My advice, particularly if you haven’t run one before, if you don’t know what to expect: be really, really conservative. Even go 30 seconds slower per mile than you think, because it will pay off handsomely in the last six miles.”

The Right Shoes

His key piece advice to hopeful runners is to invest in a good pair of shoes – or they risk having to book expensive appointments to recover from injuries.

"Really, I can’t stress that enough,” he said. “You are investing in your health. If you’re buying a cheap pair of shoes, you’re going to be spending money with a physiotherapist. That’s just the reality.

"People will laugh here when I say that they’re €200 to €250 but if you don’t buy the shoes, you make two visits to your physiotherapist and that’s your €250 gone.”

Make a Plan

The fitness expert said having a plan and a goal will make the training easier and more effective.

"Pick something that works for you. that’s going to get you to the starting line, allows for your current work/life balance, give you enjoyment – you need to take all of those things into account.

"If it becomes this arduous task where you’re going, ‘oh s***, here we go again, another session’… don’t do it. Pick something else. That’s my advice.

"It has to be enjoyable so that when you cross the line, you feel like you have really pushed yourself. You will have crossed mental and physical barriers that you probably thought you couldn’t overcome. And I think that’s a great sense of accomplishment.”

For “procrastinators,” a running club might be exactly what’s needed

"Don’t be afraid to seek help from athletics clubs. They’d only be too delighted,” he added. “Contact Athletics Ireland, talk to a coach and they’d be able to give you a really good handle on how to structure it so that you’re gradually building up your mileage.”

The sold-out Irish Life Dublin Marathon takes place on Sunday 29th October.