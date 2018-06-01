Health is booming and so are the business opportunities around it.

Health is booming and so are the business opportunities around it.

Have an idea for a health business? Derval O’Rourke, Niall Horgan of Gym+Coffee and Noreen Doyle from Irish Biltong have the advice you need

If you have an idea for a health business, then Derval O'Rourke, former Olympian and with a new platform, Derval.ie, launching in July, Irish Biltong's Noreen Doyle and Niall Horgan of Gym+Coffee have great advice and insights into making it.

All three discuss how they got started in business and what they needed to do to succeed. Their top tips?

1. Believe in the product/idea 2. Work harder than anyone else

3. Use social media and marketing to your advantage 4. Just start – the hardest bit is the first step

Starting a business is like training for your first 5k. The first step is always the hardest, but if you believe, work hard and use the different contacts and social media channels to your advantage, then there is no stopping you. Subscribe to the Real Health podcast with Karl Henry and get no nonsense advice about being fit and healthy every day.

Online Editors