| 6.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Get fit in five minutes with Anna Geary: creating SMART goals

Short bursts of exercise can be very effective in boosting fitness. Mindset coach Anna Geary builds on last week’s workout with part two of your four-week plan

Anna Geary is a former athlete and now a fitness and mindset coach. Photo: Mark Condren. Expand
Anna Geary says we shouldn&rsquo;t become too demotivated if we aren&rsquo;t achieving our goals Expand
Squat jumps Expand
Overhead shoulder press Expand
Russian twists Expand
Hip hinges Expand
Running on the spot Expand

Close

Anna Geary is a former athlete and now a fitness and mindset coach. Photo: Mark Condren.

Anna Geary is a former athlete and now a fitness and mindset coach. Photo: Mark Condren.

Anna Geary says we shouldn&rsquo;t become too demotivated if we aren&rsquo;t achieving our goals

Anna Geary says we shouldn’t become too demotivated if we aren’t achieving our goals

Squat jumps

Squat jumps

Overhead shoulder press

Overhead shoulder press

Russian twists

Russian twists

Hip hinges

Hip hinges

Running on the spot

Running on the spot

/

Anna Geary is a former athlete and now a fitness and mindset coach. Photo: Mark Condren.

Anna Geary

We often jump into January with huge expectations about what we have to accomplish for the year ahead. We say things like, ‘This year, I have to lose weight, take up running, get stronger etc’.

Goal-setting is common at the start of the year. A goal is an idea for a desired future result that a person plans for and commits to achieve.

Most Watched

Privacy