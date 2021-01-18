| 4.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Fitter, leaner, stronger: The secret to shaping up in lockdown, by those who have done it

Last year, for many, was a year in which they finally found the time and the inclination to focus on their fitness. For some, it was about reinventing how they exercised, and for others, it was about discovering the joy of moving. We talk to the men and women who found their workout groove in 2020

Marie Therese O&rsquo;Sullivan with her daughter Nicola during an excercise routine at home. PHOTO: FRANK MCGRATH Expand

Close

Marie Therese O&rsquo;Sullivan with her daughter Nicola during an excercise routine at home. PHOTO: FRANK MCGRATH

Marie Therese O’Sullivan with her daughter Nicola during an excercise routine at home. PHOTO: FRANK MCGRATH

Marie Therese O’Sullivan with her daughter Nicola during an excercise routine at home. PHOTO: FRANK MCGRATH

Kath Donaghy

If anyone had told Marie Therese O’Sullivan (60) from Dublin she’d be ending 2020 being a stronger, leaner version of herself, she wouldn’t have believed it possible. Last December the mother of three grown-up children lost Liam, her wonderful husband of 36 years, to cancer.

Everything in her life got sidelined during her husband’s illness and his subsequent death. When she looks back she can’t remember last Christmas or how she made it through it — and then Covid-19 arrived. Marie Therese, who runs Hour Kitchen, a commercial rental facility in Churchtown, Dublin, was also busy trying to keep her business going when many all around her were closing down.

With her youngest daughter Nicola (27) working from home during the first lockdown, the pair started following Joe Wicks on YouTube. On the August Bank Holiday weekend they signed up to his 90-day plan which involved following a recipe plan and doing five exercise classes a week. Because Nicola started her working day at 9am, Marie Therese and her daughter got into the habit of kick-starting the day with a video workout at 7am. Marie Therese also loved the regimental aspect of following the recipes to the letter.

Privacy