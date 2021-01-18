Fitter, leaner, stronger: The secret to shaping up in lockdown, by those who have done it

If anyone had told Marie Therese O’Sullivan (60) from Dublin she’d be ending 2020 being a stronger, leaner version of herself, she wouldn’t have believed it possible. Last December the mother of three grown-up children lost Liam, her wonderful husband of 36 years, to cancer.

Everything in her life got sidelined during her husband’s illness and his subsequent death. When she looks back she can’t remember last Christmas or how she made it through it — and then Covid-19 arrived. Marie Therese, who runs Hour Kitchen, a commercial rental facility in Churchtown, Dublin, was also busy trying to keep her business going when many all around her were closing down.

With her youngest daughter Nicola (27) working from home during the first lockdown, the pair started following Joe Wicks on YouTube. On the August Bank Holiday weekend they signed up to his 90-day plan which involved following a recipe plan and doing five exercise classes a week. Because Nicola started her working day at 9am, Marie Therese and her daughter got into the habit of kick-starting the day with a video workout at 7am. Marie Therese also loved the regimental aspect of following the recipes to the letter.

“If you do it and stick to the plan, you will feel the benefits of it. His tagline is ‘fitter, leaner, stronger’ and that’s what you are when you finish,” says Marie Therese.”

The programme is so well structured that it’s really gradual. You just feel stronger and fitter and mentally stronger as well. It was fantastic. We had nobody else around us. It wasn’t as if we could go away for the weekend and we just did it every day at 7 am,” she says. Marie Therese has recently signed up for the yearly app from Joe Wicks and is looking forward to continuing her fitness journey from the comfort of her own home.

“For me it’s so much better than the gym. I joined a gym before and it just wasn’t for me. Before I started this programme I couldn’t do a single press-up. I can do eight now! I never did a burpee before in my life. At the end of two minutes I can now do 24.

“I’m completely different in my cardio fitness now too,” she says. “If it wasn’t for lockdown we wouldn’t have had the time. I haven’t even thought in terms of fitness goals, but hopefully next year I’ll get back to playing golf. I used to do yoga for golfers and I’ve managed to keep that up. It’s helped me in every way this year,” she adds.

Edel Owens (38): ‘Because they see me doing exercise, the kids just join in’

Making time for exercise — even if it’s only five minutes in her busy day — is something Edel Owens prioritises especially since she started her own business as a health and nutrition coach last year.

The mother of three, originally from Carndonagh, Co Donegal, works with busy mums like herself and the corporate sector providing tailor-made plans for people on the go.

After working as a primary school teacher for 15 years, having her own children made her want to change direction and be her own boss for a change. After graduating in 2019 she took the plunge to go out on her own in 2020.

With three children home from school, a husband working from home and running her own business, Edel credits exercise as one of the main tools to help her through the last year.

“I had to really make sure I was eating well and exercising seven days a week even if it was only a walk around the block. That’s still exercise and that’s still therapy. That got me through this period,” says Edel, who now lives with her family in Castlewellan, Co Tyrone.

With children Caolán (6), Rían (5) and Lára (3), Edel and her husband usually share the school drop-offs.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays — when husband Ryan does the drop-offs — Edel’s morning workout consists of a run of about three or four kilometres.

But with the kids being schooled at home once more, Edel is having to be more inventive with her routine.

Instead of taking time to do a 20-minute YouTube high intensity interval session, she’s doing 10 minutes instead. This gives her a high intensity workout to kick-start her day.

With the school books on the table, exercise might simply mean throwing down the mat for a bit of yoga or Pilates or it could be doing a Joe Wicks workout with the kids.

“Because they see me doing exercise, the kids just join in. They’re lapping it up because they’re seeing it all the time. It’s completely natural now. They might even do yoga in front of the TV,” says Edel.

“To get me into the game so I make time for exercise during the day, I put on my sports gear in the morning. This means I’m ready to go and I’ve no excuses. It might be a case of going to the next room and putting down the mat and making it as easy as possible for myself,” she says.

While she’s always been fit and active, Edel says the gym doesn’t fit in with her lifestyle. “I like to do my own thing when it comes to exercise and I don’t like to be prescriptive. I do believe the gym has a place and if you’re a very social person the gym is really good,” she says.

But for Edel, getting out into nature for a walk is not only a chance for exercise but a chance to soak up some valuable vitamin D.

It also offers her the chance to meet people on her way and have a chat. “If you’re running out in the open, you’re not counting the minutes or looking at a screen, you’re enjoying it,” she says.

Getting out for a power walk in the afternoon has been a great way for her to beat the afternoon slumps she used to experience. “I used to get that crash. Getting out in the afternoons really prevents it. I literally get my shoes on and go out and make more energy instead of going to the cookie jar”.

During lockdown the kids are going for the walks with her and to ensure Edel can make some time to get out of the house, Ryan is trying to finish work a half-hour earlier to give her the breathing space she needs during this latest lockdown.

“I was never really a walker before. Walking was a leisurely activity that I thought didn’t do much. But now I need to get out for a walk. We have beautiful mountains and there’s a promenade in Newcastle and I go with the kids.

On a Saturday I now have a ritual where I go for a long walk up the hills. I have a spot on the edge of Castlewellan Forest Park where I meditate.

“It’s my little piece of heaven. Those few moments on a Saturday morning are non-negotiable,” says Edel.

Gertie O'Donnell (85): ‘While I have a breath in my body I’ll be moving and exercising’

Raising 10 children in Carrickfinn, Co Donegal, Gertie O’Donnell didn’t have much time for herself but she says keeping fit has always been a part of her life.

Gertie, who now lives in Letterkenny, takes a daily two-mile walk and is the most senior member of the Finswim Expedition, which sees her son Henry (56) attempt to circumnavigate the country while swimming with fins. She has made several journeys on the expedition vessel, the Tor Dearg, as it accompanies Henry on his epic adventure.

As a girl Gertie played camogie and cycled as it was the only way to get anywhere. While she may no longer be cycling, up until lockdown she was swimming in her local pool and taking aqua aerobics classes.

With the pool closed for many months, Gertie says she embraced walking with gusto, parking at the edge of the park and tackling a hill before the track levelled off over a two-mile route.

“When I’m finished my walk, I’d sit down up at the top and pray for everyone on the front line. I do that almost every day,” says Gertie, who is also a grandmother of 24 and great-grandmother of 12.

She credits her health and fitness to plenty of hard work and plenty of exercise over the years. Regular dips in the sea — although not so much in the colder months — are also part of her routine. Growing up by the sea, she doesn’t recall a time when she couldn’t swim.

“While I have a breath in my body I’ll be moving. I don’t feel 85, thank God. Exercise was always there for me and it’s great for me to be part of Henry’s expedition,” says Gertie.

“My advice to people is don’t be afraid to get out. I’m out and about and if I’m going anywhere I wear my mask. Do something whether it’s walking or swimming. There’s so many different kinds of exercises. It’s very important to get up and move around in some way or another and do as much exercise as you’re able to do. All that counts for your life.”

Fiona Claffey (33): ‘I was exercising for myself rather than for a team and I really enjoyed it’

Inter county footballer Fiona Claffey is no stranger to exercise and fitness. Playing football since she was seven, the Westmeath ladies captain, who also plays for Foxrock Cabinteely, found that her fitness routine this year changed to being more about her than the team for the first time in her life. Fiona, who marks her 17th year playing for Westmeath, has been training hard for many years. But restrictions around training meant she had to rely on herself.

An accountant by profession, Fiona recalls that she was in the middle of the league campaign when games were called off and nobody knew how long lockdown would last. Moving back to her family home in Ballinagore near Mullingar during the first lockdown, Fiona had to adapt to running on the roads on her own combined with Zoom calls for high intensity interval training workouts with her team-mates.

“For me I had to change my mindset. I was training for myself for the first time. In the off seasons, I’d always have continued to exercise but I realised how important it was. It was an escape like it was for a lot of people,” she says.

Used to high-impact training sessions, Fiona found the value in getting out for a simple walk. “I was exercising for myself rather than for a team or a purpose and I really enjoyed it. I was doing my own thing,” she says.

“I found an old exercise bike and I dug out a few weights. We all adapted. It gave me a taste of what life will be like without football. I’m at that stage where I’m thinking what will I be doing when I’m not playing football? It gave me a taste that it will be okay”.

“When you’re playing at the top level of sport there’s always a competitive instinct and you wonder will you get that fix afterwards. I joined a running club in the off-season last year and set new targets like beating times and training in different ways. My initial targets were 5km times and I’d aimed to get below 20 minutes. Now I’ll be looking at half marathons or marathons,” says Fiona.

“I would say I trained as much as I would have without Covid. It was different. I’ve been trying to dip my toe into yoga and Pilates. Nothing will ever beat that feeling you get when you work out. It always helps me keep positive,” she adds.

Cian D’Alton (31): ‘I’m running three times a week and feeling great. It’s amazing when you have a focus’

After years of trying to embrace running, this was the year that Cian D’Alton from Crosshaven, Co Cork, finally started to enjoy it. So much so that he has just signed up for a ‘Run Your Neighbourhood’ challenge organised by Triathlon Ireland. Cian says he ended 2020 on a far fitter note than he went into it and believes Covid-19 was the catalyst for change in his life.

After 10 years in the Defence Forces, he took on a new job as an engineer this year and embarked on a new fitness journey to boot.

During his career with the army, Cian says he had to have a certain standard of fitness like being able to run for two miles in under 15 minutes, but it never felt like a joy.

On changing job he bought himself a Garmin watch as a celebratory present to himself and searched for a coach who could help him find his feet in running. He came upon former Olympian David Matthews, who now works as a coach. By following a personalised programme, Cian has been building on his progress.

“To be honest running was always a bit of a chore. I tried getting into it a few times but ended up injuring myself. At the start of lockdown I was doing a lot of walking and a few gym classes and I’d started a brand new job. All these things gave me a new lease of life,” he says.

“I’m in week four of my plan with David Matthews and that’s coinciding with the Run Your Neighbourhood programme. I’m running three times a week now and I’m feeling great. It’s amazing when you have a focus. I’m not aiming for anything in particular, just progress,” he adds.

In the longer term, Cian is hoping to complete a duathlon in March consisting of a 10km run, a 40km cycle followed by a 5km run – his first multi-sport event. He says having the guidance of a coach is really helping him pace himself.

“Before I went out and did a fast 5km and I’d be in bits for weeks. Now I’m forcing myself to slow down. I’m sticking religiously to the plan and I’m a bit more knowledgeable. I’m loving it,” he says.

Cian has also recently joined Crosshaven Triathlon Club and has his sights set on mastering his swim technique.

“That’s my big weakness but I’m really up-front about it”. “I think I have a new perspective on being outside. I think Covid was the catalyst – what else was I going to do especially around the spring time?

"Now I’m looking forward to the spring again. I think the biggest change for me has been mentally. I would have suffered with anxiety at this time of year for a long time. I’m like a new person with a completely new outlook”.

Brian McDermott (44): I think exercise has saved my life... the whole family has benefited and my wife and kids have told me I’m a different person’

When Donegal chef Brian McDermott (44) was forced to close the hotel he ran with his wife Brenda in the seaside town of Moville as a result of Covid-19, it was devastating. The years of constant working, travelling the country doing food festivals, launching a book and taking on a hotel left little time for exercise.

When he found himself with more time on his hands he didn’t know how he would manage. He began dropping into a friend of his who ran Inish Adventures, an outdoor centre on the shores of Lough Foyle, for a coffee.

While exercise had been something he did sporadically over the years, his friend Adrian Harkin — a seasoned kayaker and sea swimmer — suggested getting into the water for a dip.

A self-confessed workaholic, Brian says the immediate onset of Covid-19 saw his stress levels rocket. He literally began by dipping his toes into the water without any commitment to take it any further. “Adrian said to me, ‘look out at the water; it’s the most amazing free gym you’ll ever see’ and I remember taking that on board,” says Brian.

“He pushed me to get into the water. I’ll never forget that initial cold. I wasn’t looking for it to do anything for me — there was no commitment on my part — but it did something,” he says.

After initially struggling to swim even a few metres, Brian started increasing the duration of his swim every day.

“Adrian is a swimmer and he’s got all the life-saving skills so I knew I was safe. The sea at first is a scary big place. But the confidence kept building and the distance was by default getting longer,” says Brian.

“Considering I couldn’t walk 150 meters without feeling pain in my ankles and back, I found myself swimming 1.5km and enjoying it. It was never about body shape. It was the addictiveness of it. I felt if I missed a day, it was a day wasted,” he says.

As swimming became part of his routine, he also began doing some gentle jogging, gradually building up into a steady 5k. He found running settled his head.

“I feel very settled now and very resilient. I don’t react to things as quickly. I think exercise has saved my life. I’m using the resources that are literally on my doorstep that I used to just sit and look out at. It’s not just me — the whole family has benefited from my exercising. My wife and daughters have told me I’m a different person,” says Brian, who is married to Brenda and dad to Aoife (16) and Niamh (18).

“I don’t think I’ll ever change it. I feel light. My body feels light and I have an appreciation for it. What was unimaginable seven or eight months ago is now part of my daily routine,” he says.

While he says he still has all the challenges of life and business, he feels more able to deal with things better. “I know what I need to do to make me feel well. Having more time to exercise and to cook at home, it all helps,” he says.

At the end of the summer Brian and Adrian had planned a challenge to swim to the lighthouse in the middle of Lough Foyle. The day of the swim was a glorious Sunday with hardly a ripple on the water. For Brian, reaching the lighthouse was something he never in his wildest dreams thought he’d do.

The swim, which took him just under an hour, was the highlight of a year like no other and one that saw him get in much better physical and mental shape.