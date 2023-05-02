Fitness influencer Maeve Madden: ‘One weekend we were getting married, the next we were burying daddy’
Influencer Maeve Madden on grief, the responsibility of discussing health on social media and growing her fitness empire
Kirsty Blake Knox
Six days after her dream wedding in Adare Manor, Maeve Madden suddenly and unexpectedly lost her father Paul. “My dad passed away within a couple of days [of the wedding]… it was horrendous,” Madden, who is one of the country’s most prominent fitness influencers and a best-selling author, says.