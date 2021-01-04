| 2.4°C Dublin

21 FIT days – build your 2021 exercise habit with Siobhan Byrne

Whether you are starting from scratch, want to drop fat or just want an alternative to the gym, Siobhan Byrne’s at-home workouts are for you. Her 21 FIT days programme starts here

Fitness expert Siobhan Byrne Expand

Siobhan Byrne

If you want to improve your health, both physical and mental, exercise is a great way to start. Over the next three weeks I am going to introduce four new exercises weekly that you can do at home. The workouts operate on two levels, each with it’s own tempo. Level 1 involves 12 to 15 repetitions of each exercise with a break between sets and is suitable for beginners and level 2 is Tabata style and geared towards improving body composition – losing fat and building muscle. Know your body and chose your level carefully. If you have any health issues, consult your doctor first. Do the workouts on alternate days and do some cardio – walking, running etc – on the days you are not strength training. By the end of the three weeks you will have built an exercise habit and on week four, I will give you a full bodyweight programme that will give you a great basis for home workouts.

This week we hit the upper and lower body with prisoner squats and press-ups, and the back, core and abs with swimming and crunch reach.

Take your time perfecting each exercise to get the best form possible.

