21 FIT days – build your 2021 exercise habit with Siobhan Byrne

If you want to improve your health, both physical and mental, exercise is a great way to start. Over the next three weeks I am going to introduce four new exercises weekly that you can do at home. The workouts operate on two levels, each with it’s own tempo. Level 1 involves 12 to 15 repetitions of each exercise with a break between sets and is suitable for beginners and level 2 is Tabata style and geared towards improving body composition – losing fat and building muscle. Know your body and chose your level carefully. If you have any health issues, consult your doctor first. Do the workouts on alternate days and do some cardio – walking, running etc – on the days you are not strength training. By the end of the three weeks you will have built an exercise habit and on week four, I will give you a full bodyweight programme that will give you a great basis for home workouts.

This week we hit the upper and lower body with prisoner squats and press-ups, and the back, core and abs with swimming and crunch reach.

Take your time perfecting each exercise to get the best form possible.

LEVEL 1 FOR BEGINNERS — 12 to 15 rep workout Complete each exercise for 12-15 reps before moving to the next exercise. Repeat all four exercises then take a rest before completing two or three more sets. This workout is ideal if you’re a beginner or looking to add some strength training into your fitness plan to help improve strength and weight loss. If you want a tougher workout, try these exercises in Tabata style. LEVEL 2 FAT LOSS FOR ADVANCED FITNESS: Tabata So what is Tabata training? It’s a high intensity training method that can usually be completed in a very short amount of time — as little as four minutes. Although short, it may leave you feeling like you have spent hours in the gym by the end. It is basically high intensity training, working all out for 20 seconds, and then resting for 10 seconds and repeating eight times. 1. Prisoner squats

Start by standing with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and lock your fingers behind your head.

Bend at the hips and knees to lower your body until your thighs are parallel to the floor then simply push back up to the starting position and repeat. You can substitute this exercise with a straightforward squat if you have issues with balance with hands on your hips or by your side. Expand Close Prisoner squat / Facebook

Start by lying face down with your arms stretched out and your legs straight. Then simply raise one arm and the opposite leg at the same time then gently placing down while repeating the same movement on the opposite side. Expand Close Swimming / Facebook

Start on knees (beginner) or toes (advanced) with hands under your chest and back flat in the plank position. Lower yourself to the ground then back to the start position. Keep the back flat throughout. Expand Close Press up on knees / Facebook

Start by lying on your back with your knees bent, feet flat and your hands on your thighs, then lift your head and shoulders off the floor and slide your hands up to your knees.

Keep your feet flat throughout. Then lower your head, shoulders and hands, and repeat this movement. Expand Close Crunch reach / Facebook

